chapelboro.com

Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition

While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher

A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
PITTSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...

