There's A Festival All About Tacos In North Carolina & You Can Taste 30 Different Kinds
Quality tacos are hard to come by. Rather than go on a wild chase around North Carolina to find the best, how about visiting the state's greatest taco vendors all in one place this spring?. The Tacos 'N Taps Festival is an all-out celebration of the Mexican dish coming to...
chapelboro.com
Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition
While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
cbs17
Cary 4-car crash with fire causes traffic problems along Tryon Road near US 1
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A chain-reaction car wreck in Cary late Friday afternoon caused rush-hour traffic problems. The four-car wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. along Tryon Road at New Waverly Place, which is just east of the intersection with Kildaire Farm Road and near U.S. 1. One car had...
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
cbs17
Here’s why you might see lots of smoke in Morrisville Saturday morning, afternoon
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ll be in the Morrisville area Saturday, you might see lots of smoke and public safety vehicles. Town of Morrisville Fire/Rescue said they will be conducting a live fire training from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, they...
cbs17
Police investigate gunfire and crash in North Raleigh near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Scotland County grocery store robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at County Line grocery on Highway 71 in Scotland County near Robeson County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers released surveillance pictures of the...
Woman's body found beside road in Cumberland County: Sheriff
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Friday night.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
cbs17
Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County, deputies say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
chapelboro.com
Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher
A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
WRAL
Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
WRAL News
Save money on children's clothing, toys at one of these upcoming consignment sales
RALEIGH, N.C. — The massive Kids Exchange Consignment Sale is gearing up for one of its big sales next week at the Jim Graham Building and Expo Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The public sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 10, 9 a.m....
Baby born at Holly Springs hospital enters world on 02-03 at 2:03 a.m.
A Sanford couple welcomed a new son into the world early Friday - that's 02-03-23 at 2:03 a.m. at UNC Health Rex Holly Springs Hospital.
