DADE CITY, Fla. – WKU Hilltopper Golf won its final match of Ball State's Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play event on Tuesday morning, defeating Central Michigan. "Match play is such a different animal, and I know I say it over and over again but it is true," said head coach Chan Metts. "I was really disappointed with the start we had in all three matches. We went down early every time and fought back. We felt really good about where we were at coming in to this week, but sometimes it's just not your week and that's what it felt like out there. The guys fought hard and never gave up in any of the matches but we struggled to catch the breaks you need in this format."

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO