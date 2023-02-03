Read full article on original website
Allen Becomes Third Hilltopper to be Named C-USA Player of the Week
DALLAS – WKU Hilltopper Basketball redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Along with his 20-plus...
WKU Falls 4-2 in Both Matches at Earl Yestingsmeier
DADE CITY, Fla. – As four different Hilltoppers picked up individual wins on the day, Hilltopper Golf fell 4-2-0 in both of its Monday matches at Ball State's Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play event. In the morning match, WKU faced off against Loyola (Chicago). Luke Fuller and Connery Meyer both...
Hilltoppers Win Final Match of Earl Yestingsmeier
DADE CITY, Fla. – WKU Hilltopper Golf won its final match of Ball State's Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play event on Tuesday morning, defeating Central Michigan. "Match play is such a different animal, and I know I say it over and over again but it is true," said head coach Chan Metts. "I was really disappointed with the start we had in all three matches. We went down early every time and fought back. We felt really good about where we were at coming in to this week, but sometimes it's just not your week and that's what it felt like out there. The guys fought hard and never gave up in any of the matches but we struggled to catch the breaks you need in this format."
