Spirit Airlines Beats Estimates on Strong Travel Demand
(Reuters) - Ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Monday, fueled by strong demand for air travel despite ongoing economic concerns. Shares of Spirit rose over 7% to $21 in aftermarket trade. U.S. airlines have been trying to cash in on strong demand for air travel,...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Best Buy (BBY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.39MM shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.87MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
Intracoastal Capital Cuts Stake in Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 15, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in...
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Mann Roy Updates Holdings in monday.com (MNDY)
Fintel reports that Mann Roy has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.88MM shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). This represents 12.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.87MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Intracoastal Capital Increases Position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL). This represents 9.99% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in...
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Delta Apparel (DLA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.56%....
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ViaSat (VSAT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -74.29%. A...
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
