aeroroutes.com
Air China NS23 South Africa Service Changes
Star Alliance member Air China last week filed updated schedule for its South Africa service, as the airline returns to pre-pandemic operations. From 26MAR23, the carrier will consolidate service to Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg routing, operating 3 times weekly. Upon returning to pre-pandemic frequencies, the Air China will be operating Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of Boeing 777-300ER.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
aeroroutes.com
China Eastern NS23 Amsterdam Operations – 07FEB23
China Eastern in Northern summer 2023 season plans to restore additional passenger flights on Shanghai Pu Dong – Amsterdam route. From 27MAR23, the airline schedules 4 weekly flights with 777-300ER, instead of 2 weekly. MU771 PVG0040 – 0635AMS 77W x246. MU772 AMS1155 – 0510+1PVG 77W x246.
aeroroutes.com
Aeroflot Beijing Service Changes From mid-Feb 2023
Aeroflot Russian Airlines from mid-February 2023 is increasing service to Beijing, while adjusting operating airport. From 15FEB23, the airline will begin operates Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Daxing, instead of Beijing Capital. Overall service to be increased from 1 to 3 weekly. Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operates this route. SU204 SVO2050...
aeroroutes.com
PegasFly Adds Nizhniy Novgorod – Minsk Service From March 2023
PegasFly in March 2023 plans to add new service to Belarus, as the airline schedules Nizhniy Novgorod – Minsk route. Operated by Embraer E190 aircraft, the airline schedules 2 weekly flights from 02MAR23. EO1101 GOJ0030 – 0240MSQ E90 47. EO1102 MSQ0340 – 0535GOJ E90 47.
aeroroutes.com
Azerbaijan Airlines Schedules Vienna Launch in May 2023
Azerbaijan Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add service to Austria, where the airline schedules Baku – Vienna nonstop flight. From 02MAY23, Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. J2071 GYD0900 – 1100VIE 319 25. J2072 VIE1200 – 1735GYD 319 2. J2072 VIE1205...
aeroroutes.com
Ryanair NS23 A320 Network Additions – 05FEB23
Ryanair in Northern summer 2023 season schedules additional Airbus A320 service, operated by Lauda. As of 05FEB23, Airbus A320 aircraft service additions, including those previously not seen A320 operating between 01APR22 and 25MAR23, as follows. London Stansted – Barcelona. London Stansted – Biarritz. London Stansted – Bordeaux.
aeroroutes.com
Thai AirAsia Adds Mae Sot Service in March 2023
Thai AirAsia from March 2023 schedules new domestic service, as the airline plans Bangkok Don Mueang – Mae Sot service. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective 01MAR23. FD3921 DMK1115 – 1220MAQ 320 135. FD3922 MAQ1250 – 1355DMK 320 135.
