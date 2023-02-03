Star Alliance member Air China last week filed updated schedule for its South Africa service, as the airline returns to pre-pandemic operations. From 26MAR23, the carrier will consolidate service to Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg routing, operating 3 times weekly. Upon returning to pre-pandemic frequencies, the Air China will be operating Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of Boeing 777-300ER.

