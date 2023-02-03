ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herrin, IL

wsiu.org

A Union Co. administrator receives an education excellence award

A southern Illinois school administrator is receiving a high honor from the Illinois State Board of Education. Shawnee District 84 Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill has earned the 2023 Those Who Excel Award of Excellence in the administrator category. This is one of the awards handed out to administrators and teachers to...
UNION COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

JALC student arrested for threatening other students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A John A Logan College student has been arrested for threatening other students at the school. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says the 24-year-old male student faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Diederich says they were arrested Saturday by Carbondale Police on an unrelated, but similar offense.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale

Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers starting in February. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
CARBONDALE, IL
wdml.com

Missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police need your help finding a missing person. Police say 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
INA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police announces arrests

SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
SPARTA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court

Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close

MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
MARION, IL
wrul.com

Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Jules Joint Close to Opening in Nashville

Juliette Morgan has worked in the hospitality business for most of her life. Now for the first time, she will be working for herself. Morgan purchased Buretta’s Bar and Grill late last year and has redubbed her new venture Jules Joint, which she hopes to open in February. “I’ve...
NASHVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash

A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
IUKA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man wanted in Paducah robbery case turns himself in to police

PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked someone in a home on Madison Street and stole the victim's gun has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Police on Wednesday announced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton...
PADUCAH, KY
okawvilletimes.com

Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL

