wsiu.org
A Union Co. administrator receives an education excellence award
A southern Illinois school administrator is receiving a high honor from the Illinois State Board of Education. Shawnee District 84 Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill has earned the 2023 Those Who Excel Award of Excellence in the administrator category. This is one of the awards handed out to administrators and teachers to...
cilfm.com
JALC student arrested for threatening other students
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A John A Logan College student has been arrested for threatening other students at the school. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says the 24-year-old male student faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Diederich says they were arrested Saturday by Carbondale Police on an unrelated, but similar offense.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers starting in February. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Crews working to demolish part of vacant church in Carbondale after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. They got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to...
wdml.com
Missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger
CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police need your help finding a missing person. Police say 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and...
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
wpsdlocal6.com
WPSD weather team predicts suspected Chinese balloon will pass over Local 6 area
The suspected Chinese balloon has passed over downtown St. Louis, near the Arch outside of KMOV-TV's station, its news director Tweeted on Friday. With this information, the WPSD Local 6 Weather Authority team predicts the balloon is on track to pass Mt. Vernon and Marion, Illinois around 4:30 to 4:50 p.m.
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
suntimesnews.com
Sparta Police announces arrests
SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
wfcnnews.com
Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close
MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
okawvilletimes.com
Jules Joint Close to Opening in Nashville
Juliette Morgan has worked in the hospitality business for most of her life. Now for the first time, she will be working for herself. Morgan purchased Buretta’s Bar and Grill late last year and has redubbed her new venture Jules Joint, which she hopes to open in February. “I’ve...
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash
A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Paducah robbery case turns himself in to police
PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked someone in a home on Madison Street and stole the victim's gun has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Police on Wednesday announced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton...
okawvilletimes.com
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
