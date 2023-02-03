Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Cigna in the headlines: 8 recent developments
From the release of its fourth-quarter earnings to suing over an executive's departure to a competitor, here are eight stories about Cigna that Becker's has reported since Jan. 17:. 1. Proposed Medicare Advantage plan rates introduced by CMS could affect revenue, but it is too early to see the full...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions names chief pharmacy officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Mihir Patel, PharmD, as its new chief pharmacy officer. Previously, Mr. Patel was vice president of pharmacy services at PacificSource health plans, and he helped establish the medical management team at Oscar, according to a Feb. 6 news release. Cambia is the parent company of...
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer virtual care moves
Payers are bolstering virtual mental healthcare services and adding chronic condition management. Here are six virtual care updates Becker's has reported since Nov. 14. A partnership between Los Angeles County, L.A. Care Health Plan and Centene's Health Net will soon offer free mental telehealth services to 1.3 million public school students. Los Angeles Unified School District and Compton Unified School District are the first to say they will utilize the new service. L.A. Care, the nation's largest publicly operated health plan, and Health Net are investing up to $24 million to cover the new service for all participants over two years.
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross North Carolina lost state health plan contract despite proposing lowest overall cost, records show
The three payers competing for North Carolina's state health plan contract submitted very similar bids, but Aetna ultimately won out based on a higher score for its administrative services, according to new documents released by the North Carolina State Treasurer's office. According to a Feb. 7 news release, Treasurer Dale...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Shield of California adding virtual diabetes care partnership
Blue Shield of California is expanding its partnership with digital diabetes reversal program Virta Health. According to a release shared with Becker's, Blue Shield of California is the first health plan in the state to offer Virta Health to members across multiple plans. Members in PPO plans and Medicare Advantage...
beckerspayer.com
17 things to know about Medicare Advantage star ratings
Star ratings are the metrics CMS uses to rate the quality of Medicare Advantage and Part D plans. These numbers help beneficiaries compare plan quality and are how CMS determines quality payments. Here are 17 facts and updates to know about the rating system. By the numbers. Star ratings for...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna scores West Virginia Medicaid contract
Aetna has been awarded a contract to continue managing West Virginia's Medicaid services for children in the foster care system. According to a Feb. 8 news release from the company, Aetna has managed the program, Mountain Health Promise, since 2020. The contract renewal will last one year, with the option to renew for three one-year extensions.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Temple Health split after Medicaid contract impasse
UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid managed care plan is out of network with Philadelphia-based Temple Health after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract by Feb. 1. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson confirmed the split to Becker's. The spokesperson said in a statement the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals participating in our UnitedHealthcare Community Plan network in the Philadelphia area, yet the health system demanded additional price hikes that are not affordable or sustainable."
beckerspayer.com
Former BCBS members received claims after email error
Health Care Service Corp. — the Blue Cross Blue Shield licensee for five states — said an email error caused former beneficiaries to receive claims, The Hill reported Feb. 3. Several people said on social media Feb. 3 they received claim notifications despite not being covered by HCSC...
Comments / 0