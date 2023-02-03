Payers are bolstering virtual mental healthcare services and adding chronic condition management. Here are six virtual care updates Becker's has reported since Nov. 14. A partnership between Los Angeles County, L.A. Care Health Plan and Centene's Health Net will soon offer free mental telehealth services to 1.3 million public school students. Los Angeles Unified School District and Compton Unified School District are the first to say they will utilize the new service. L.A. Care, the nation's largest publicly operated health plan, and Health Net are investing up to $24 million to cover the new service for all participants over two years.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO