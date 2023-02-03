ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"

In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
AOL Corp

An interview with AI: What ChatGPT says about itself

Though others have interviewed ChatGPT, I had some anxiety-riddled questions of my own: Will you take my job? Are you sentient? Is the singularity upon us?. These questions are half facetious, half serious. If you've been hidden away and somehow missed the ruckus, here's what all the commotion's about: In November, conversational AI tool ChatGPT took the world by storm, crossing one million users a mere five days after its release, according to its developer, San Francisco's OpenAI. If you are still one of those who think this is all hype, take it up with Microsoft (MSFT). The tech giant announced on Jan. 23 it would invest $10 billion in ChatGPT and its maker OpenAI, a follow-up to the tech giant’s previous $1 billion investment.
Tech Times

A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence

One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
Marietta Daily Journal

ChatGPT Enters a New Sector Totally Unrelated to Tech

Listing descriptions generated by ChatGPT have been catching the attention of real estate agents. Privacy and seclusion while still "a short walk from" top local schools and stores. A "move-in ready" layout and an interior that gives potential owners the chance to "craft a new story" in an "up-and-coming" neighborhood. Given their formulaic nature and difficulty to describe features common to many houses in a unique, most real estate descriptions...
usethebitcoin.com

Google Invests In AI Firm With Ties To Controversial FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Anthropic, a rising artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has reached new heights with its recent partnership with Google Cloud. Anthropic has ties to Sam Bankman-Fried, the controversial co-founder of FTX, which also received over $500 million in funds. Google Boosts AI Firm Anthropic. After the launch of Chatgpt and Microsoft’s investment...
CNET

Expect Google's Answer to ChatGPT AI Chatbot in a Few Weeks, CEO Says

Google said Thursday that in coming weeks it will release its answer to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that's challenging the company's core search business. The announcement came as parent company Alphabet reported gloomy fourth-quarter financial results. Alphabet's profit fell by more than a third as the wider ad market contracted...
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y Long Range delivery estimate moved to March-May 2023

During the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is seeing so much demand for its vehicles in January that the company has started slightly raising the prices of some of its vehicles. Tesla’s delivery estimate for the Model Y Long Range suggests that Musk’s statement was accurate.
aiexpress.io

Top AI startup news of the week: Anthropic hits the Google jackpot

All different AI startup information acquired blown out of the water this morning, when phrase acquired out that Google will make investments over $300 million into AI lab Anthropic, one of many buzziest AI startups in current reminiscence (partly because of its huge early funding by Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX) and certainly one of OpenAI’s greatest rivals for the LLM area.

