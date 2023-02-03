Read full article on original website
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
Law enforcement seek burglary suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. “The offense occurred Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive in Montgomery,”...
Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
Man dead after crashed car found in Dallas County creek
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Selma man. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, 32, was killed when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. Troopers said Johnson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Police seeking Prattville theft suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of two unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ulta located at 1466...
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
Police: Man wanted in Rockford shooting death of Pinnon Meats employee has been found
Rockford police posted on its Twitter account shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that its search for a man wanted in the shooting death of a Rockford woman has come to an end. "The man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama," the department stated.
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
86 grave marker vases, many from veterans’ tombs, stolen from Auburn cemetery, police say
Auburn police are searching for whoever is responsible for stealing dozens of grave marker vases, many of which adorn veterans’ graves, this week at Memorial Park Cemetery. About 86 of the 12-inch tall, bronze vases used to mark various graves at the Auburn cemetery at 1000 E Samford Ave. were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday, police said Friday.
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
House Fire Damages Home of Local Pastor in Millbrook; Fund established for Donations
Top Photo: Pastor Peter Cova with children Malachi and Makeena. Late Sunday afternoon, February 5th, the home of Pastor Peter Cova, who lives near the area of New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook, lost his home and everything inside after a grease fire. Cova is a Pastor for New Life Church in Millbrook. He is also a Chaplain for the City of Millbrook and a Police Chaplain, as well as a Reserve Officer for Millbrook Police Department.
