Autauga County, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County

On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement seek burglary suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. “The offense occurred Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive in Montgomery,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dead after crashed car found in Dallas County creek

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Selma man. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, 32, was killed when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. Troopers said Johnson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Police seeking Prattville theft suspect

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of two unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ulta located at 1466...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested

Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama

WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

House Fire Damages Home of Local Pastor in Millbrook; Fund established for Donations

Top Photo: Pastor Peter Cova with children Malachi and Makeena. Late Sunday afternoon, February 5th, the home of Pastor Peter Cova, who lives near the area of New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook, lost his home and everything inside after a grease fire. Cova is a Pastor for New Life Church in Millbrook. He is also a Chaplain for the City of Millbrook and a Police Chaplain, as well as a Reserve Officer for Millbrook Police Department.
MILLBROOK, AL

