Columbia, MO

Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri nearly doubles Illinois' opening-day sales of adult use marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 of cannabis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the opening weekend of adult use sales in the state, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said Monday. On Friday, dispensaries sold more than $5 million of marijuana — which is nearly double the...
MISSOURI STATE
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor

JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
MISSOURI STATE
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Boone County Commission held the first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of ARPA funds at Hallsville City Hall, Tuesday night. The first round of funding will provide $15 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 relief package. Spending must benefit people and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Boone County ARPA information and listening sessions

First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds. The Northern Boone County Commissioner and a local Hallsville farmer express their interests about the distribution of potentially $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal money that has been allocated to the Boone County Commission. Applications for funding are now open.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says

COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board

Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's City Council meeting — adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said she's seen that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to $673k CARES Act fraud

JEFFERSON CITY — A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to fraudulently receiving more than $673,000 in loans for several businesses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Scott Allen Maples, 39, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
Boone County to offer emergency response training for residents

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will offer free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through the month of March. The training is limited to participants 18 years of age or older who live or work in Boone County. According to a press release, non-county residents wishing to participate will be admitted on a case-by-case basis.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia vigil joins in call to release Native American activist

A small but passionate group of activists gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday afternoon to advocate for the release of Leonard Peltier. Peltier is a Native American man convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, but has since argued his innocence. The vigil was one...
COLUMBIA, MO
Jefferson City Council votes on new marijuana regulations

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council met Monday night to vote on amending Chapter 17 and Chapter 18 of the city code, related to marijuana regulations. The council voted unanimously in favor of the bill. The amendments are sponsored by councilman Mark Schreiber and establish parameters for marijuana use, as...
Forecast: Dry today, rain returns mid-afternoon Wednesday

Todays temperatures were able to reach the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies in most of central Missouri. This was not the case closer to Lake of the Ozarks and areas south of Highway 50. Areas mainly south of Highway 50 have seen lots of cloud cover and...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia church works to educate community on Black church history

COLUMBIA - In light of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church is using a documentary screening to launch an educational initiative for the community to explore the role African Christianity has played in world history. "We really want to just give people in the community an opportunity to not only...
COLUMBIA, MO

