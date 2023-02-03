Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
KOMU
Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
KOMU
Missouri nearly doubles Illinois' opening-day sales of adult use marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 of cannabis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the opening weekend of adult use sales in the state, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said Monday. On Friday, dispensaries sold more than $5 million of marijuana — which is nearly double the...
KOMU
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor
JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Feb. 8
The Boone County Commission held the first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of ARPA funds at Hallsville City Hall, Tuesday night. The first round of funding will provide $15 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 relief package. Spending must benefit people and...
KOMU
Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Monday voted unanimously to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday. Dispensaries in Boone County have been able to sell marijuana since Friday through Article XIV in the...
KOMU
Boone County ARPA information and listening sessions
First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds. The Northern Boone County Commissioner and a local Hallsville farmer express their interests about the distribution of potentially $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal money that has been allocated to the Boone County Commission. Applications for funding are now open.
KOMU
First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds
HALLSVILLE - The Boone County Commission hosted its first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at Hallsville City Hall Tuesday night. The first round of funding will allocate up to $15 million in relief aid. Northern district commissioner...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to vote on Business Loop Opportunity Campus shelter
COLUMBIA — The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) is seeking approval from the Columbia City Council for a homeless shelter on the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Opportunity Campus, which would be run through the VAC, is asking the council for a conditional use permit...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain will arrive midday and we could get nearly an inch of rainfall
Wednesday will become a rainy day and eventually temps will turn cold to close the week. It has been mild over the last few days where temps have reached the 50s and 60s this week with sunshine. That changes today. Starting this morning, skies will be cloudy with rain developing...
KOMU
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says
COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
KOMU
Riders see lengthy wait times on JEFFTRAN's first day of combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The former system included six routes, but JEFFTRAN announced Friday the routes would be combined and moved to three. The new system raises the interval time between buses up to 80 minutes. That...
KOMU
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's City Council meeting — adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said she's seen that the...
KOMU
Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to $673k CARES Act fraud
JEFFERSON CITY — A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to fraudulently receiving more than $673,000 in loans for several businesses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Scott Allen Maples, 39, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
KOMU
Boone County to offer emergency response training for residents
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will offer free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through the month of March. The training is limited to participants 18 years of age or older who live or work in Boone County. According to a press release, non-county residents wishing to participate will be admitted on a case-by-case basis.
KOMU
'It's an art form': Drag queen who performed at Diversity Breakfast pushes back on anti-drag legislation
COLUMBIA - Columbia's 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration received pushback from both Columbia Public School parents and state legislators. Now, one of the drag performers at the breakfast is speaking out against legislation aimed to restrict drag shows in the state. "It's an art form," David Hall, who performs under...
KOMU
Columbia vigil joins in call to release Native American activist
A small but passionate group of activists gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday afternoon to advocate for the release of Leonard Peltier. Peltier is a Native American man convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, but has since argued his innocence. The vigil was one...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council votes on new marijuana regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council met Monday night to vote on amending Chapter 17 and Chapter 18 of the city code, related to marijuana regulations. The council voted unanimously in favor of the bill. The amendments are sponsored by councilman Mark Schreiber and establish parameters for marijuana use, as...
KOMU
Columbia business owner sentenced to probation for deceptive business practices
Blake Mahoney was sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to four cases of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Mahoney pled guilty Nov. 28, and his sentencing was delayed to allow time for him to pay partial restitution. The plea deal included suspending the combined eight...
KOMU
Forecast: Dry today, rain returns mid-afternoon Wednesday
Todays temperatures were able to reach the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies in most of central Missouri. This was not the case closer to Lake of the Ozarks and areas south of Highway 50. Areas mainly south of Highway 50 have seen lots of cloud cover and...
KOMU
Columbia church works to educate community on Black church history
COLUMBIA - In light of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church is using a documentary screening to launch an educational initiative for the community to explore the role African Christianity has played in world history. "We really want to just give people in the community an opportunity to not only...
