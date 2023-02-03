Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA
Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
kvta.com
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
kvta.com
Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning
Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
KEYT
Jurassic Quest offers an interactive experience at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-There's still time to check out the dinosaurs at the Ventura County fairgrounds. Children and their parents are enjoying Jurassic Quest. Life size animatronic dinosaurs aren't just on display, they are being ridden by kids. There are interactive exhibits too, teaching visitors about T-Rex and all the other dinosaurs.
kclu.org
Store clerk who tries to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
theregistrysocal.com
IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
kvta.com
CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle
The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
KTLA.com
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
Los Angeles is offering the homeless motel rooms ... but with some tricky conditions
CNN's Nick Watt reports on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' initiative to clear encampments on city streets and house the homeless in motels until the city is able to offer permanent housing.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara
Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
2 at large after allegedly robbing Simi Valley Circle-K, stabbing employee
Two men who allegedly robbed a Simi Valley Circle-K returned to the store to stab an employee over the weekend, police said. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley police. An employee at the store told officers that two men walked […]
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Serious injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian
SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. PEDESTRIAN: Tyler Black 30-year-old male of Oxnard, CA. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred at Oxnard Boulevard and Glenwood Drive.
