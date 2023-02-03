ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA

Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning

Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
VENTURA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle

The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
VENTURA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA.com

Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup

Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Serious injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian

SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. PEDESTRIAN: Tyler Black 30-year-old male of Oxnard, CA. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred at Oxnard Boulevard and Glenwood Drive.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy