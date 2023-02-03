ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PGA Tour

Keith Mitchell mic’d up in final round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Keith Mitchell was just one off the lead as he walked down the third fairway in Sunday’s final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But when he agreed to wear a microphone for the CBS broadcast, his thoughts immediately shifted back to last week’s Farmers Insurance Open when “Max killed it.”
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf.com

Pebble Beach’s executive chef shares the secret to making the Tap Room’s famous Prime Rib Chili

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you were to saunter into The Tap Room at Pebble Beach and survey the golfers about their favorite hole on the resort’s world-famous course, chances are you’d get a broad selection of responses. Ask them for their favorite dish on The Tap Room’s menu, however, and there’s a good chance that most will point to the restaurant’s Prime Rib Chili, a dish that has graced The Tap Room’s menu for more than 35 years and has been a fan-favorite for nearly as long.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
107.3 KFFM

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
OnlyInYourState

11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die

One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

25 Best Things to Do in California — Fun Activities & Stuff to Do!

Golden forests, golden coasts, and golden skies—it’s unsurprising that the Golden State of California has loads of treasured spots and sights to offer the world. Famed for its abundance in the mineral gold during the Gold Rush back in 1849, this state has been continuously flourishing in cultural diversity and natural wonders throughout the years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
JULIAN, CA
mix96sac.com

We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy