PGA Tour
Justin Rose leads by two at AT&T Pebble Beach as players prepare for Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Playing golf sunrise to sunset on the Monterey Peninsula sounds like a delectable opportunity, even when the weather comes at you with an assortment of conditions from hail to sunshine and everything in between. To know that you can have a few more holes on...
PGA Tour
Keith Mitchell mic’d up in final round at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Keith Mitchell was just one off the lead as he walked down the third fairway in Sunday’s final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But when he agreed to wear a microphone for the CBS broadcast, his thoughts immediately shifted back to last week’s Farmers Insurance Open when “Max killed it.”
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
montereycountyweekly.com
Caddie suffers cardiac arrest, said to be OK; Kitayama leads after Friday round at Pro-Am
Keith Mitchell charged toward the front, Hank Lebioda faltered, weather again proved to be a foe. On Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, however, it was a steady play that put Kurt Kitayama on top of the leaderboard after the second round. The Chico, California native ran a string...
Golf.com
Pebble Beach’s executive chef shares the secret to making the Tap Room’s famous Prime Rib Chili
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you were to saunter into The Tap Room at Pebble Beach and survey the golfers about their favorite hole on the resort’s world-famous course, chances are you’d get a broad selection of responses. Ask them for their favorite dish on The Tap Room’s menu, however, and there’s a good chance that most will point to the restaurant’s Prime Rib Chili, a dish that has graced The Tap Room’s menu for more than 35 years and has been a fan-favorite for nearly as long.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
Blustery, cold storm adds to California’s big snowpack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California’s big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time...
OnlyInYourState
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
northcountydailystar.com
25 Best Things to Do in California — Fun Activities & Stuff to Do!
Golden forests, golden coasts, and golden skies—it’s unsurprising that the Golden State of California has loads of treasured spots and sights to offer the world. Famed for its abundance in the mineral gold during the Gold Rush back in 1849, this state has been continuously flourishing in cultural diversity and natural wonders throughout the years.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7x7.com
Inside Birch & Rye, NorCal's Only New Restaurant Nominated for a James Beard Award
Despite a glut of fantastic restaurants opening in the Bay Area and Wine Country last year, the list of semi-finalists for the prestigious James Beard Award for best new restaurant included just one from Northern California: Birch & Rye. No one who follows the Bay Area food scene was surprised...
OnlyInYourState
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
