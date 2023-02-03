Read full article on original website
chsprospector.com
Rochelle Awuah Sparks Change As FUHSD Student Board Representative
On weeknights, most Cupertino High School students are doing homework or driving to a boba shop. Meanwhile, senior Rochelle Awuah is doing her civic duties at bi-monthly 8 p.m. board meetings for the Fremont Union High School District. As the FUHSD student board representative, Awuah voices students’ concerns in the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay construction firms are trying to recruit reluctant younger workers
Garrett Anken enjoys his career and finds it rewarding. But he’s made choices that many of his Gen Z peers didn’t. Anken, 24, works as an apprentice plumber at Sonoma-based Peterson Mechanical, a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning contractor that serves Napa, Marin, Solano and four other Bay Area counties.
padailypost.com
Melissa Caswell, three term school board member, dies of pancreatic cancer
Melissa Caswell, a former Palo Alto school board member and mother of two, died today (Feb. 6) of pancreatic cancer at age 58, according to friends. She served three terms on the Palo Alto school board, was president of the Palo Alto Council of PTAs, board member of the Palo Alto Art Center and Youth Community Services.
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Silicon Valley
Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development
Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
sfstandard.com
Facing Isolation, Asian Elders Work To Conquer Their Loneliness
Ruimin Cai isn’t a talkative elder. Many days, he can be found quietly watching his friends play poker at Portsmouth Square, the so-called “living room” of San Francisco’s Chinatown. “It’s so boring staying at home,” Cai said in Chinese. “I don’t know English. I have so...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
sfstandard.com
The Confounding Life of the Woman Seeking To Heal San Francisco’s Wounds
It was around midnight on a spring day in 1989 when two carloads of men sprayed bullets into a crowd of young people hanging out in front of the Bayview Opera House, wounding nine and killing two. The shootings in San Francisco’s historically African American neighborhood shocked the city and...
sfstandard.com
5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected
A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
sfstandard.com
Electrical Mishap at High-Tech Stanford Lab Disfigures Worker, Launches Federal Probe
A high-tech physics lab at Stanford University has been partially closed since federal officials began probing an accident there in late December that left one worker disfigured and hospitalized. The Dec. 27 electrical explosion happened at the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, which is run under the auspices of the U.S....
Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic
Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
thewildcattribune.com
Where is the truth in the homelessness crisis?
As a Bay Area kid, tell me if these experiences sound familiar: walking across Civic Center and seeing mentally ill persons at every corner; waking up in the middle of the night to ravaged screams and shaking gates; watching druggies shoot up heroin while grabbing a bagel. Homelessness is an...
foodgressing.com
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California
Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
This 416-Square-Foot Berkeley Studio Apartment Is the Very Definition of Cozy
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This is my first home I’ve been able to wholly and fully call mine. Every old (haunted) book and salt and paper shaker set is exactly where I want it. The dark, unpainted wood and honestly the compact size gives the space the cozy, homey feel I strive for in my space. I couldn’t be happier.
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
KTVU FOX 2
Multifamily housing near Steph Curry's Atherton home gets approval
ATHERTON, Calif. - While the battle over a housing plan for the town of Atherton ruffled the feathers of some residents, including power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry, in the end, city leaders who were up against the clock, had the last word. The city council on Tuesday adopted a...
