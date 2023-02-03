ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chsprospector.com

Rochelle Awuah Sparks Change As FUHSD Student Board Representative

On weeknights, most Cupertino High School students are doing homework or driving to a boba shop. Meanwhile, senior Rochelle Awuah is doing her civic duties at bi-monthly 8 p.m. board meetings for the Fremont Union High School District. As the FUHSD student board representative, Awuah voices students’ concerns in the...
CUPERTINO, CA
padailypost.com

Melissa Caswell, three term school board member, dies of pancreatic cancer

Melissa Caswell, a former Palo Alto school board member and mother of two, died today (Feb. 6) of pancreatic cancer at age 58, according to friends. She served three terms on the Palo Alto school board, was president of the Palo Alto Council of PTAs, board member of the Palo Alto Art Center and Youth Community Services.
PALO ALTO, CA
svvoice.com

Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking

The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Silicon Valley

Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development

Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
LOS GATOS, CA
sfstandard.com

Facing Isolation, Asian Elders Work To Conquer Their Loneliness

Ruimin Cai isn’t a talkative elder. Many days, he can be found quietly watching his friends play poker at Portsmouth Square, the so-called “living room” of San Francisco’s Chinatown. “It’s so boring staying at home,” Cai said in Chinese. “I don’t know English. I have so...
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected

A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic

Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
thewildcattribune.com

Where is the truth in the homelessness crisis?

As a Bay Area kid, tell me if these experiences sound familiar: walking across Civic Center and seeing mentally ill persons at every corner; waking up in the middle of the night to ravaged screams and shaking gates; watching druggies shoot up heroin while grabbing a bagel. Homelessness is an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodgressing.com

Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California

Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Jordan Arthur

ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
OnlyInYourState

3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours

Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Multifamily housing near Steph Curry's Atherton home gets approval

ATHERTON, Calif. - While the battle over a housing plan for the town of Atherton ruffled the feathers of some residents, including power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry, in the end, city leaders who were up against the clock, had the last word. The city council on Tuesday adopted a...
ATHERTON, CA

