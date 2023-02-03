Read full article on original website
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
leoweekly.com
At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day
Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
'24 SF Jalen Shelley Offered by Louisville
The Texas wing is a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2024.
louisville.edu
Dental student Kierra Dages named Community Builder of the Year for ASDA District 7
University of Louisville dental student Kierra Dages is one of 11 students nationwide honored with the 2023 Community Builder of the Year Award by the American Student Dental Association (ASDA). ASDA is a national student-run organization that protects and advances the rights, interests, and welfare of dental students. The organization introduced the Community Builder award in 2023 to demonstrate the importance of serving communities and helping those in need as part of becoming a future dentist.
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
HipHopDX.com
Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City
Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a Louisville woman accused of injuring a 10-year-old boy after hitting him multiple times with a miniature baseball bat. Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, police were called to...
tourcounsel.com
Fourth Street Live! | Social club in Louisville, Kentucky
Fourth Street Live! is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2) entertainment and retail complex located on 4th Street, between Liberty and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky. It is owned and was developed by the Cordish Company; it was designed by Louisville architects, Bravura Corporation. Fourth Street Live! first opened to the public on June 1, 2004, and all stores were completed for the grand opening on October 30, 2004. City planners hoped that the district would attract further commercial business development while providing an attractive entertainment venue for the city's hotel and tourist business as well as the local population.
Wave 3
Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Transgender woman killed in shooting outside JBS plant in Butchertown called 'kind' and 'happy'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman shot and killed outside the JB Swift (JBS) plant in Butchertown Friday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee, though her friends just called her "Zachee." A coworker of Zachee, who asked WHAS11 News not to share her name, told us...
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg to recognize shooting survivors for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg will be recognizing those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week.”. Mayor Greenberg will be joined by Whitney Austin, survivor and founder of the Whitney/Strong Organization for a news conference scheduled at Metro Hall on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Marc Weinberg, Louisville Astronomical Society host 'Night of the Comet'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the Louisville Astronomical Society teamed up for a night of astronomy on Friday. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last visible in the night sky around 50,000 years ago. The green-hued comet reappeared in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday night. "It's...
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
Old Louisville Coffee Co-op seeks to challenge state workers’ comp requirement
Members say their business should be exempt from needing to provide workers’ compensation.
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
WLKY.com
Oddities and Curiosities Expo offers unusual collectibles at the Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could find all things strange and unusual at the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo featured more than 150 vendors and artists. Guests could find anything from Halloween-inspired artwork and antiques to taxidermy, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles. Artist Holly Denham said,...
