the University of Delaware

Spring semester begins

With minds wide open, University of Delaware students began the 2023 spring semester on Monday, Feb. 6. Students walked campus paths and settled into classrooms, eager to fill their brains with all forms of knowledge on subjects from accounting to women and gender studies, with hundreds of topics in between.
