ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa ban on gay conversion therapy violates First Amendment, Florida appeals court says

By Jeremiah Poff, Education Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 33

think about it.
2d ago

Conversation therapy doesn’t work anyway, when are you people going to wake up, it’s not a lifestyle choice, that’s who they are, deal with it.

Reply(1)
8
Jdth
2d ago

I think if the states that want conversion therapy, the Governor’s and parents have to through it first. Then they will be sure to ban it!

Reply
5
Queen Bitch
3d ago

Religious freedom gone to far somthing need to be done make church's pay taxes or close them by any means

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Gender ideology is losing in the courts

Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far

There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

A new Supreme Court case could turn every workplace into a religious battleground

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could give religious conservatives an unprecedented new ability to dictate how their workplaces operate, and which workplace rules they will refuse to follow. Yet Groff is also likely to overrule a previous Supreme Court...
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy