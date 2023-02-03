ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Gators Add Two February Home Matches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's tennis has added two home matches to their February nonconference schedule, head coach Roland Thornqvist announced Monday morning. The Gators will welcome in-state rival Florida State to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex for the latest installment of the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season, the Orange & Blue earned three victories over the Seminoles, including a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Fall to Rebels in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – A tough afternoon from the field proved too much for Florida women's basketball to overcome on Sunday, falling to Ole Miss in Oxford, 68-42. KK Deans led the Orange & Blue (14-9, 3-7 SEC) with her first career double-double, ending with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She was the lone Gator in double-figures, as the team shot 13-of-54 (24.1%) from the field and 4-of-11 (36.4%) from three-point range. Ole Miss(19-5, 8-3 SEC) ended the afternoon shooting 26-of-60 (43.3%) from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from deep, led by 18 points from Angel Baker.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gator Talk Continues Tuesday with Kevin O'Sullivan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The spring edition of Gator Talk resumes Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. with Head Baseball Coach Kevin O'Sullivan joining host Jeff Cardozo on the airwaves at the Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Tuesday marks the fourth of six scheduled shows this spring including O'Sullivan's lone appearance....
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

No. 18 Florida Secures Road Victory at Baylor

WACO, Texas – Florida women's tennis earned an impressive victory on the road at Baylor on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears, 6-1, in Waco. Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's rankings, Florida (3-1, 0-0 SEC), earned their best win of the season with Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) receiving votes in the most recent ITA poll.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Wildcats Hold Off Late Gators Charge

UF cut a 14-point lead to three inside a minute to go, but a missed 3-pointer and UK freshman Cason Wallace's two free throws allowed the Wildcats to hold on for a 72-67 win at Rupp Arena, despite another sensational performance from fifth-year forward Colin Castleton. LEXINGTON, Ky. — They...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

SUV hits, kills Live Oak man

An SUV hit and killed a Live Oak man crossing US Highway 90 in Wellborn on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 58-year-old Live Oak man was driving an SUV westbound on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of County Road 137 at 7:55 p.m. A 36-year-old Live Oak man was crossing US Hwy 90 west of the intersection by the front of the SUV.
WELLBORN, FL

