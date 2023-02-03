Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SUV hits, kills Live Oak man
An SUV hit and killed a Live Oak man crossing US Highway 90 in Wellborn on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 58-year-old Live Oak man was driving an SUV westbound on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of County Road 137 at 7:55 p.m. A 36-year-old Live Oak man was crossing US Hwy 90 west of the intersection by the front of the SUV.
WCJB
One person is dead after a semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County left one dead. The semi tractor trailer was headed southbound on I75 near mile marker 441 Sunday afternoon. The semi rear ended another semi tractor trailer headed in the same direction. Both semi’s came to final rest...
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
YAHOO!
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin first reported the shooting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Gainesville police said two men were shot on Jan. 30...
WSFA
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces. News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both,...
2 missing teens located in Bradford County, Sheriff’s office report
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for its help locating two missing teens.
