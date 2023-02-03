ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

FOX2now.com

Humane Society of Missouri is having their Day of Giving

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to show some love to the workers and animals of the Humane Society of Missouri for the next 24 hours. February 7 is their huge fundraiser, the Day of Giving. Without support from the community, thousands of animals would not be rescued, nor would there be support for rescuing animals during natural disasters.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon gives green light to sale of ‘recreational marijuana’

The City Council approved amendments to existing medical marijuana zoning regulations to comply with state law, allowing adult-use “recreational marijuana” sales just in time for sales to begin in the city on Monday, Feb. 6. Some state-licensed dispensaries in Missouri were able to begin selling recreational marijuana on...
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring fair

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The new Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills is hiring full-time and part-time positions ahead of their opening. The retailer will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The shop is looking to hire 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across their departments.
SUNSET HILLS, MO
kjfmradio.com

Fall for strawberries, the fruit of love

KJFM NEWS — Strawberries are a delectable treat any time of year, but in February they are known as the fruit of love, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Long before the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the strawberry symbolized love and fertility due to its shape, color...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers

Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
nowdecatur.com

State Treasurer to hold unclaimed property auction

February 4, 2023 – Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others...
ILLINOIS STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Four lawsuits against city of O’Fallon still making their way through courts

Gatewood’s lawsuit is awaiting a federal appeals court decision. On Jan. 24, 2022, Ward 5 council member Katie Gatewood's attorney, David Roland, filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (federal court case No. 4:22-cv-00089-AFG) with Gatewood as the plaintiff. The case was assigned to Judge Audrey Fleissig. Defendants included the city of O’Fallon, Mayor Bill Hennessy, and some City Council members. Roland is Director of Litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri.
O'FALLON, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE TO HELP PREVENT SUICIDE AMONG SERVICE MEMBERS, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Governor Mike Parson announced recently the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in reducing suicides. The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
MISSOURI STATE
lhstoday.org

Top Secret Student Life: Mikayla Leone

How having a high risk job can affect an officer’s life and can change the life of their kids. If you have a parent in law enforcement, you understand the struggles that are faced knowing that when they go to work they are not guaranteed to be in a safe environment. Mikayla Leone understands this and lives this everyday. Her dad, Mark Leone, is a police detective with the St. Charles County Police Department. Although the children don’t understand the job like the parents do, they are affected in a way as well.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

