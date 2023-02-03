Read full article on original website
‘Dega does it
Talladega girls rally from 12-point halftime deficit, become first team to eliminate Anniston in area in Bullock’s 18-year tenure as head coach. Handley vs. Talladega, 6 p.m. By Joe Medley. East Alabama Sports Today. HANDLEY — Rebecca Williams and Eddie Bullock shared a bittersweet hug after her team eliminated...
Doing their happy dance
Ohatchee girls dance their way into area title game, subregion round with 67-40 win over Hokes Bluff, will play Glencoe Wednesday for area crown. Championship: Glencoe at Ohatchee, 6 p.m. By Al Muskewitz. East Alabama Sports Today. OHATCHEE – The players had already gone back to the dressing room, ready...
Stepping back
JACKSONVILLE – When David Clark first walked into Jacksonville High School as a new coach and teacher at a time when the world was a much different place he was excited for all the things he was going to do for the Golden Eagles and all the change that could take place during his tenure. It never occurred to him he would be one of them.
