Read full article on original website
Related
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
NPR
State of the Union will give Biden a chance to reset the White House agenda
President Biden delivers the annual State of the Union address Tuesday night. What do we expect to hear from the president on how the country and his administration are doing?. Tonight, President Biden stands before Congress. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. He performs his constitutional duty to update lawmakers on the State...
NPR
Morning news brief
Emergency workers search for earthquake survivors in Turkey, President Biden tonight gives his State of the Union address and Ohio averts a catastrophe after chemical-filled train cars derailed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In a city called Adana, Turkey, there's a row of apartment buildings. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Most are still standing...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
NPR
A preview of the State of the Union address
We step back to look at the big picture of President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address. President Biden spent the weekend at Camp David working on a very big speech. That's right - it is time for the State of the Union. It's the annual address where the president lays out his priorities and his plans for the year ahead. And one of many people who will be watching that speech is our colleague Mara Liasson, NPR national political correspondent. Hey, Mara.
NPR
Health experts weigh in on whether to continue masking
Audio will be available later today. To mask or not to mask? That is the question we put to COVID-19 experts as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
After blocking Wikipedia over blasphemous continent, Pakistan lifts ban
Pakistan briefly blocked Wikipedia for what officials described as "sacrilegious" content. It was lifted after it attracted international attention, but other sites remain blocked in Pakistan. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts...
NPR
Here are the key issues to watch for in Biden's State of the Union
The State of the Union represents a chance for the president to address the nation on where he thinks the country stands, where it is headed and what his priorities are ahead of an expected announcement that he will officially run for reelection. But President Biden, who turned 80 this...
NPR
Biden's speech comes with opioid epidemic having become a deadly public health crisis
As President Biden gives his State of the Union address, his administration is struggling to stem a devastating wave of fentanyl deaths. Here's how the opioid crisis has evolved in deadly ways. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One of President Biden's guests at tonight's State of the Union address will be a...
NPR
Native Americans speak out about the lasting horrors of Indian boarding schools
Last spring, the U.S. government took a major step toward owning up to a shameful chapter in our nation's history. The Interior Department released the results of its investigation into the federal Indian boarding school system. The scathing report detailed abuse and misconduct that took place at hundreds of schools across 37 states, or then-territories, for more than a century. As part of the process of healing and accountability, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is on a listening tour to hear these stories firsthand to allow Native people to tell their own stories in their own way, many for the first time. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo attended two of these sessions in Arizona.
NPR
Speechwriters weigh in on the State of the Union address
Behind every applause line or rousing call for action during a State of the Union address, there is a speechwriter who puzzled over the exact right wording and the follow-up to the inevitable pushback. So in preparation for President Biden's message tonight to a divided Congress, we wanted to hear from two speechwriters who have an interesting vantage point on what Biden's words can, and perhaps cannot, accomplish. I'm joined now by Cody Keenan, former chief speechwriter for Barack Obama, and Mike Ricci, who wrote speeches for Republicans John Boehner and Paul Ryan. Welcome to you both.
NPR
Search and rescue teams from all over the world are descending on Turkey
It's a highly coordinated effort, but war and complicated politics can hamper progress. Dozens of countries have offered to help, including Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on...
NPR
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address
The role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican party with the slimmest of majorities. Residents of McCarthy's district are split between backing him and the party's more conservative members. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for...
NPR
Microsoft and Google enlist artificial intelligence to heat up search rivalry
Microsoft has announced it will use the AI tool known as ChatGPT in its Bing search engine, and Google has unveiled a competitor to ChatGPT — this could profoundly change how we use technology. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions...
NPR
Antarctic cruises are gaining popularity, though 4 Americans recently died on them
The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the deaths of four Americans during cruises to Antarctica. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Feb. 6, 2023.) Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further...
Comments / 1