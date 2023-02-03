ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
The Independent

Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

These Are the World’s Largest Countries by Population

The 25 most populous countries in the world were home to nearly two-thirds of the global population in 2021, according to data published by the World Bank, accounting for about 5.8 billion out of approximately 7.9 billion people overall. The same three countries have topped the list as the world’s...
NPR

Indonesia has a deal to get off coal. But it's building new coal plants

The U.S. helped broker a $20 billion deal to transition Indonesia to renewables from coal. International observers are excited, but inside Indonesia, there are doubts about the deal. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Indonesia is increasingly held up as an example of an emerging economy that is aggressively addressing climate change. The...
NPR

Morning news brief

Emergency workers search for earthquake survivors in Turkey, President Biden tonight gives his State of the Union address and Ohio averts a catastrophe after chemical-filled train cars derailed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In a city called Adana, Turkey, there's a row of apartment buildings. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Most are still standing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

South Africa's power grid is collapsing and outages are disrupting the economy

South Africa's economy is not so good at all because its power grid is collapsing. The president there is considering declaring a national state of disaster. Mpho Lakaje reports from Soweto, the famous township of Johannesburg. MPHO LAKAJE, BYLINE: Mohato Mokoka is racing against the clock, rushing to produce as...
Robb Report

Many Wealthy American Homebuyers Are Moving Overseas. Here’s Why.

What’s stopping well-heeled Americans from up and moving to another country? These days, not much.  Turns out, more high-net-worth homebuyers than ever are seizing the opportunity to live overseas. According to data from the 2022 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Report, a whopping 92 percent of wealthy Americans were actively looking to relocate abroad last year. Factors including profitable exchange rates, the shift to remote work and a very strong US dollar have all helped turn this once far-flung fantasy into a reality. Though, 67 percent admitted to already owning property outside the US.   “We saw renewed interest among wealthy investors in international buying in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Turkey was "overdue" for a big earthquake. Why couldn't we predict it?

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. In the early hours of Monday morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. Aftershocks then leveled buildings that had already been damaged. The death toll quickly reached into the thousands. Many scientists say this...
NPR

It's been a year since the biggest debacle at the Beijing Winter Olympics

It's a not-so-happy Olympic anniversary today. A year ago, Russia won the team figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Games, powered by teenage phenom Kamila Valieva. But her subsequent positive drug test marred the games and left the team results in limbo. Valieva's case remains unresolved. And the Olympic athletes, including second place finishers from the U.S. team, still don't have their medals. NPR's Tom Goldman reports.
NPR

How car buyers can become entrapped in what's known as a 'yo-yo' sale

The Federal Trade Commission is drafting new rules for car dealers in an effort crack down on so called a "yo-yo" sales that can entrap people in bad deals. Cars are the second-biggest purchase most Americans ever make. But some car dealers engage in a practice called a yo-yo car sale that can entrap people in bad deals. Right now, the Federal Trade Commission is drafting new rules for car dealers, so it has a chance to crack down. NPR's Chris Arnold has been investigating all this. He joins us now. So yo, Chris, what is a yo-yo car sale?
KANSAS STATE
Fortune

Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars

After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...

