A treasure trove was discovered by archeologists in Carlisle, England, at the bottom of the drain system of an ancient Roman bathhouse near Hadrian’s Wall, according to a report by the Guardian. Around 30 intricately carved semiprecious stones were found. Known as intaglios, the stones had slipped down the drains of the pools and saunas two millennia ago. The vegetable glue that secured the stones in ring settings likely deteriorated in the steamy air, leaving the gems to their watery fate, Frank Giecco, an expert on Roman Britain who is leading the bathhouse excavation, told the Guardian. The tradition of carving intaglios began in Mesopotamia around...

8 DAYS AGO