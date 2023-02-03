Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Pink sarcophagus — weighing over 22,000 pounds — found at family burial site in Egypt
Sealed in granite and buried underground, a mummy remained undisturbed for millennia. Not anymore. Archaeologists excavating the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ Necropolis in Luxor, Egypt, uncovered a family burial site, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a Wednesday, Jan. 25, news release. The site contained 30 burial wells, all of a similar age, design and construction.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Two little Dents placed on the Nose of the Blackbird prevented Surface-to-air Missiles from Scoring any Hit on the SR-71. Here’s how.
They aren’t dents, they were put there on purpose for the more advanced ECM systems the SR-71 Blackbird got in the ‘70’s and ‘80’s. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence in some of the world’s most hostile environments. Throughout its nearly 24-year...
One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England
Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
‘Fantastic discovery’ leads archaeologist to 11,000-year-old human remains in Britain
At least eight other prehistoric humans were buried in the cave.
Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest
A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Archaeologists uncovered a number of artifacts, including “rare traces of woodworking.”
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Mysterious stone carving baffles UK archaeologists. Can you solve the riddle?
Is the carving a “horned deity”? An abstract design? Or something else entirely?
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
5,000-Year-Old ‘Tavern’ Still Stocked with Food Unearthed by Archaeologists in Iraq
Archaeologists have uncovered a large tavern complete with benches, a type of ancient clay refrigerator called a “zeer”, an oven, and storage containers, some of which still had food, outside the modern city of Al-Shatrah in southern Iraq, according to Penn Today. The tavern was found by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pisa in Italy using advanced methodologies and high-tech gear, including drone photography, thermal imaging, and “micro-stratigraphic sampling, a surgically precise type of excavation” at Lagash, one of the largest archaeological sites in what once was Mesopotamia. The part-open-air, part-kitchen public house dates to around 2,700 B.C.E....
Good News Network
Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People
In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
‘Better than finding gold’: towers’ remains may rewrite history of English civil war
Archaeologists say finding medieval gatehouse at Coleshill was ‘real shock’ and ‘highlight of our careers’
Does a metal detectorist’s mystery discovery reveal King Henry VIII’s soft side?
An extraordinary piece of gold jewellery - linked to the 16th century English King Henry VIII, has been discovered by a metal detectorist in a field in the English Midlands.The object - a heart-shaped gold pendant attached to a gold chain - is set to be of great historical significance.However, for the time being, its story is a tantalising mystery.It bears the initials and symbols of Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon - but it’s not yet known whether it originally belonged to the king or to Katherine or to one of the king’s friends or courtiers.However,...
‘Incredible’ Roman bathers’ gems lost 2,000 years ago found near Hadrian’s Wall
Intricately carved stones that fell down drain at ancient pool uncovered by archaeologists in Carlisle
Phys.org
Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
HS2 archaeologists find scars of early Civil War skirmish
Evidence of what could be one of the first skirmishes of the English Civil War in the 17th century has been uncovered by HS2 archaeologists.Around 200 impact marks from pistol shots were discovered on a heavily fortified medieval gatehouse of Coleshill Manor in Warwickshire.More than 40 musket balls were also found in nearby soil, further suggesting a confrontation took place.The first recorded battle of the Civil War was the Battle of Curdworth Bridge in 1642, a short distance from Coleshill Manor.Professor Alice Roberts, historian and presenter of BBC show Digging For Britain, which will feature HS2’s archaeology work, said: “The...
Carved Gems Found in Roman Bath after Falling Down Drain 2,000 Years Ago
A treasure trove was discovered by archeologists in Carlisle, England, at the bottom of the drain system of an ancient Roman bathhouse near Hadrian’s Wall, according to a report by the Guardian. Around 30 intricately carved semiprecious stones were found. Known as intaglios, the stones had slipped down the drains of the pools and saunas two millennia ago. The vegetable glue that secured the stones in ring settings likely deteriorated in the steamy air, leaving the gems to their watery fate, Frank Giecco, an expert on Roman Britain who is leading the bathhouse excavation, told the Guardian. The tradition of carving intaglios began in Mesopotamia around...
Phys.org
DNA collected from slave skeletons interred in unmarked 18th-century burial ground reveals their history
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S., working with members of The Anson Street African Burial Ground Project, have discovered some of the history behind some of the enslaved people buried in 18th century Charleston, South Carolina—home to one of the busiest slave ports in American history.
sciencealert.com
Archaeologists May've Discovered The 'Oldest' And 'Most Complete' Egyptian Mummy Yet
A team of archaeologists unearthed what could be the "oldest" and "most complete" mummy ever discovered in Egypt, the leader of the excavation announced on Thursday. Thought to be the remains of a man named Hekashepes, archaeologists found the 4,300-year-old mummy in an ancient tomb near Cairo from the country's fifth and sixth dynasty – which spanned from the years 2500 BCE to 2100 BCE, Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former minister of antiquities, said in a statement.
Comments / 0