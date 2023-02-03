ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Optimistic Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada

Discovering the Joyful Activities in Henderson, Nevada. If you plan a vacation to Nevada, you might be interested in the many things to do in Henderson. This city is near Las Vegas, so there are plenty of places to visit. Henderson, Nevada, is a quaint little town with many attractions to offer visitors. It is a great place to stay for bird-watching and several other activities. The city also provides an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful view of the artificial Lake Las Vegas.
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
Road trips from Las Vegas

Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
200,000 converge on Vegas for industry events

For anyone who attended the Design Construction Week events in Las Vegas January 31-February 2, it was no surprise when organizers announced the best turnout in 10 years and put total attendance at more than 200,000. There were crowds and lines just about everywhere for the events, which included the...
Things to Do in Enterprise, Nevada

Discover the Beauty and Charm of Enterprise, Nevada. Nestled in the heart of the desert, Enterprise, Nevada, is a peaceful and serene community known for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant outdoor recreation scene. With an abundance of open spaces and breathtaking vistas, Enterprise is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.
Galleria at Sunset | Shopping mall in Henderson, Nevada

Galleria at Sunset (informally referred to as Galleria Mall) is an indoor shopping mall at 1300 West Sunset Road in Henderson, Nevada. It is owned by Forest City Enterprises and Queensland Investment Corporation, and managed by Forest City. Plans to build the mall were announced in 1987, but construction did not begin until 1995. It opened on February 28, 1996, and received its first major renovation in 2013, followed by an expansion which added several restaurants.
Pine nuts: One lucky boy

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas

It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
