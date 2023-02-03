Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
bestattractions.org
Optimistic Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada
Discovering the Joyful Activities in Henderson, Nevada. If you plan a vacation to Nevada, you might be interested in the many things to do in Henderson. This city is near Las Vegas, so there are plenty of places to visit. Henderson, Nevada, is a quaint little town with many attractions to offer visitors. It is a great place to stay for bird-watching and several other activities. The city also provides an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful view of the artificial Lake Las Vegas.
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
Fox5 KVVU
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Road trips from Las Vegas
Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
Black publication printing positivity in Las Vegas
13 Action News sits down with the owner of Black Image Magazine to talk about their story as one of the only Black-owned publications in our city.
Suspect arrested in California 1 week after woman found dead inside Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in California arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas police. He was arrested for […]
Fox5 KVVU
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
Fox5 KVVU
2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country. According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.
woodworkingnetwork.com
200,000 converge on Vegas for industry events
For anyone who attended the Design Construction Week events in Las Vegas January 31-February 2, it was no surprise when organizers announced the best turnout in 10 years and put total attendance at more than 200,000. There were crowds and lines just about everywhere for the events, which included the...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Enterprise, Nevada
Discover the Beauty and Charm of Enterprise, Nevada. Nestled in the heart of the desert, Enterprise, Nevada, is a peaceful and serene community known for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant outdoor recreation scene. With an abundance of open spaces and breathtaking vistas, Enterprise is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
tourcounsel.com
Galleria at Sunset | Shopping mall in Henderson, Nevada
Galleria at Sunset (informally referred to as Galleria Mall) is an indoor shopping mall at 1300 West Sunset Road in Henderson, Nevada. It is owned by Forest City Enterprises and Queensland Investment Corporation, and managed by Forest City. Plans to build the mall were announced in 1987, but construction did not begin until 1995. It opened on February 28, 1996, and received its first major renovation in 2013, followed by an expansion which added several restaurants.
With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas
Las Vegas Sands has been linked to potential gaming development opportunities in New York and Texas. The company is willing to spend billions of dollars in both locations to regain its American foothold. The post With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
Sierra Sun
Pine nuts: One lucky boy
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Police: Man suspected in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
A man is in custody in California in connection with the murder of a woman in Las Vegas. The woman's body was discovered last week at a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley.
jammin1057.com
First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas
It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
Comments / 0