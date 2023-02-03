Read full article on original website
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
After Nearly 50 Years, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp-Resort in Robert, Louisiana is Changing Its Name
I remember the first time going camping in an RV when I was a kid. My Nanny took me Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Robert, Louisiana and it was a blast. I have fond memories of that weekend and a really fun place. And now I'm a little saddened at what I just read on social media. There's a big change coming to Jellystone Park.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
matadornetwork.com
For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants
It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.S
Since 1886, five generations of Monteleones have dedicated themselves to making their hotel a sparkling jewel in the heart of the French Quarter. The high-rise building that sits majestically at the foot of Royal street embodies history, luxury, and uniqueness. Its strategic position offers guests the best point of departure to all the amazing places in New Orleans. Small wonder they say that the French Quarter begins in the lobby of Hotel Monteleone.
NOLA.com
Are you a Kia owner in New Orleans? Here's how to get a wheel lock to deter trending auto thefts
The New Orleans Police Department has received a new batch of steering wheel locks they hope will help tamp down on a recent surge in auto thefts targeting Kia vehicles. Kia America Inc. provided the department with 300 wheel locks which will be offered on a first come, first served basis to Orleans Parish residents who own or lease a Kia vehicle.
New Orleans Council Says NOPD Can Close Businesses If They Harbor Criminal Activity
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - It seems like everyday media outlets are reporting the ever-increasing number of crimes reported in New Orleans. If you didn't know this, let this sink in; in September 2022 New Orleans was designated as the "murder capital". You can click here to read our colleague Joe Cunningham's story about the designation.
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
Belle Chasse man cited for fishing violations, over 800 lbs unreported red snapper without trip tickets
A Belle Chasse man has been cited by The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) after alleged fishing violations.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
N.O. Bounce: Big Freedia Poised To Open Hotel in New Orleans
The "Queen of Bounce", Big Freedia, announced that she will soon be opening a new hotel in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. The "Hotel Freedia" is slated to be a hotel, restaurant, music venue, and clubhouse located near the popular Frenchman Street. Plans for membership to the clubhouse to be offered through NFTs were discussed by the artist and her manager with local press. The post N.O. Bounce: Big Freedia Poised To Open Hotel in New Orleans appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
KBTX.com
Try a New Orleans inspired Omelette at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is for lovers, but if you reside in or anywhere near Texas and Louisiana, you know it’s the month of Mardi Gras. To kick off Mardi Gras season Another Broken Egg encourages you to stop by and grab a bite of New Orleans. Co-owner...
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
Do you recognize this porch pirate?
The New Orleans Police Department is asking people if they can help them catch a package thief that struck in Lakeview early afternoon last Tuesday.
16-Acre Landry Vineyards in Louisiana—The Ultimate Wine Countryside Getaway
A 16-acre wine vineyard in Louisiana? Yes! Landry Vineyards has been making wine from grapes grown on their first vineyard in Folsom, Louisiana since 1999. Now located in West Monroe, when you rent a cabin in the hilly countryside (two cabins are available for renting), you get lovely accommodations, a wonderful view, wine tasting and a complimentary bottle of wine.
whereyat.com
Playa Bowls Opens on Magazine Street
You may need to wear sunglasses when you see these bowls. Playa Bowls opened in the former Pinkberry space at 5601 Magazine Street in order to serve heaping smoothie bowls, freshly-pressed juices, and more. It started in Belmar, New Jersey where surfing is a way of life. Playa Bowls took off with those who love healthy eating or just want a picture-perfect snack. As the brand took off, local entrepreneur Jordan VanGeffen brought Playa Bowls to Baton Rouge and eventually Lafayette and Metairie. Finally, Jordan knew it was time to branch out to New Orleans when he heard that Pinkberry was shutting down here.
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NOPD: Holly Grove home hit by bullet
New Orleans police are searching for the person who fired a shot that hit the outside wall of a home in the Holly Grove section of the city.
