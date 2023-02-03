Read full article on original website
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
'Setting a standard;' Detroit principal offers young people guide to growing up
Wyatt L. Jones was born in Detroit. He's since taken his talents into the educational sphere to help young aspiring kids. Now, with a new book, he's taking that to the next level. It's called The Urban Playbook.
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
HopCat opens Monday in Royal Oak, plans Livonia spot for midsummer
The wait is over for the opening of a returning bar and restaurant to Royal Oak. HopCat, with its well-known signature Cosmik Fries, is back in downtown Royal Oak after more than a two-year absence. The gastropub's former Royal Oak home closed in 2020. At the time, its parent company,...
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award
Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
seenthemagazine.com
Host in Utica Sets the Table for Culinary Collaboration
Host Utica unveiled a new restaurant concept in the fall of 2022 — packed with a schedule of chef residencies, a carefully curated beverage menu, and a coworking experience unique to Macomb County. Founder Michael Ivkov and real estate partners Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli are behind the multifaceted concept. The first floor of Host is home to a full-service restaurant, and the upper floors of the building provide a natural networking opportunity for members within the additional coworking space.
He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
Michigan Daily
University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations
Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
Contaminated site of former downtown Ann Arbor gas station, car wash to be turned into condos, shops
The site of a former gas station in downtown Ann Arbor, contaminated by petroleum and an underground storage tank, is getting new life, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
WXYZ
Romeo Winterfest has family-friendly fun on tap this weekend
ROMEO, MICH (WXYZ) — Those looking for outdoor family fun to celebrate winter can head to Winterfest in downtown Romeo from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street from Newberry to Lafayette streets. Area businesses have snowmen outside for attendees to decide which is the best dressed for...
New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date
The cafe is readying for carryout and online orders with full dine-in service to come in the spring
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
