mynspr.org
Redding body cameras | Dahle CA Senate run | Medi-Cal benefits at risk
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Feb. 6. Redding residents rally in support of police body cameras. A group of Redding residents gathered outside city hall Thursday in support of equipping Redding police officers with body cameras. The protest followed the suspension of a Redding police officer in January for appearing to stomp on a suspect’s head during an arrest. The Redding Police Department announced a pilot program Wednesday to test the use of body cameras.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP advises drivers to stay home or drive responsibly during upcoming storm
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP - Redding is advising the public to drive responsibly from Saturday to Monday due to incoming inclement weather. Make sure to slow down, use headlights and leave extra room between cars during the weekend. CHP and Caltrans District 2 say that they “will be working hard to keep roads open and clear during this storm.”
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
krcrtv.com
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Hometown Buffet demolished to make way for new Panera Bread
REDDING, Calif. — Demolition has started on the former Hometown Buffet building in Redding to make way for what we're told will be a Panera Bread restaurant. A pair of excavators started biting into the building on Wednesday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble. KRCR's Mike Mangas spoke with...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Shelter in Place for Nearby Residents] Multiple Stabbing Victims Near Hayfork, CPR in Progress
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, fire personnel, and medical personnel as well are rushing to a crime scene where multiple people reportedly have been stabbed at a residence off of Wildwood Road near Hayfork. A deputy on scene reported over the scanner, that one person has a laceration. One...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
actionnewsnow.com
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
