The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Feb. 6. Redding residents rally in support of police body cameras. A group of Redding residents gathered outside city hall Thursday in support of equipping Redding police officers with body cameras. The protest followed the suspension of a Redding police officer in January for appearing to stomp on a suspect’s head during an arrest. The Redding Police Department announced a pilot program Wednesday to test the use of body cameras.

