Redding, CA

mynspr.org

Redding body cameras | Dahle CA Senate run | Medi-Cal benefits at risk

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Feb. 6. Redding residents rally in support of police body cameras. A group of Redding residents gathered outside city hall Thursday in support of equipping Redding police officers with body cameras. The protest followed the suspension of a Redding police officer in January for appearing to stomp on a suspect’s head during an arrest. The Redding Police Department announced a pilot program Wednesday to test the use of body cameras.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

CHP advises drivers to stay home or drive responsibly during upcoming storm

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP - Redding is advising the public to drive responsibly from Saturday to Monday due to incoming inclement weather. Make sure to slow down, use headlights and leave extra room between cars during the weekend. CHP and Caltrans District 2 say that they “will be working hard to keep roads open and clear during this storm.”
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Hometown Buffet demolished to make way for new Panera Bread

REDDING, Calif. — Demolition has started on the former Hometown Buffet building in Redding to make way for what we're told will be a Panera Bread restaurant. A pair of excavators started biting into the building on Wednesday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble. KRCR's Mike Mangas spoke with...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
