Bellefonte, PA

wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
CENTRE HALL, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Family Shelter Moving locations, temporarily closing, raising concerns from residents

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family Services Incorporated’s planned temporary closing and relocation is raising concerns for residents who say they weren’t given options or enough notice to find other low-income housing options. Resident Sandy Wilson, who’s living at the current location with her fiance and two kids, a one-year-old and a two-month-old, said she was […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT responds to residents over “misleading” letter

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple residents received letters from an outside law firm with information regarding the State College Area Connector Project PennDOT is clearing the air. “I got a lot of calls from people that got a letter and said, “Hey, what’s going on?”’ Dean Ball, PennDOT Assistant District Engineer said. Residents […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud

LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
MILL HALL, PA
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Railroad-Themed Inn In Pennsylvania

Life just tends to pass by at breakneck speed. Oftentimes, we barely have enough time to slow down, catch our breath, and just take a break. That means we need to get a bit creative with our time, going away for an overnight when we don’t have a weekend free. This unique adventure in Pennsylvania doesn’t require a ton of time. However, it’s sure to leave you refreshed, relaxed, and already planning your next visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PSP investigating case of animal cruelty in Lycoming County

Loyalsock Township (Lycoming County) - Troopers from the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have opened a cruelty to animals investigation after a dog was found abandoned in a rear parking lot on Friday Night. According to Troopers, the dog, which is a long-haired German Shephard, was found locked...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

