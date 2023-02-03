Read full article on original website
Buildertrend Redefines How Construction Teams Manage Finances with an Expanded Line of Services
Buildertrend, the leading residential construction management platform, will announce an expansion to its suite of financial services for home builders and remodelers during this year’s International Builders’ Show. The latest solutions – including online payments, expense management, lending and insurance – will drive efficiencies and profits while enabling teams to move forward confidently against industry headwinds like labor shortages and inflation.
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 Per Share
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt.
Innovations improve field productivity and subcontractor management for better cost and schedule certainty
InEight Inc., a global leader in construction capital project management software, has announced its latest suite of software innovations, which are designed to increase forecasting accuracy, field productivity, and subcontractor management. These latest updates provide contractors with a higher level of forecasting accuracy based on up-to-date project progress, including subcontractor...
The Crosby Group and KITO CORPORATION complete business combination – Creates global provider of comprehensive lifting solutions
The Crosby Group, a leading provider of lifting and rigging solutions, and KITO CORPORATION, a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment with 90 years of experience in the development and production of hoists and cranes, today announced the completion of their business combination. Today’s announcement follows the settlement of The...
Ware Malcomb Announces Completion of Medline Distribution Center in Grayslake, IL
Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the completion of a new Medline distribution center located in Grayslake IL. Ware Malcomb provided architecture, interior design and branding services for the 1,426,800 square foot facility, which is estimated to be the largest medical-grade distribution center in the United States. The final phase of development, a 2,700 square foot office build-out within the facility was recently completed for Medline’s Sterile Procedure Trays Division.
OZ Lifting Launches Aluma-Lite Davit Crane
The new aluminum series is targeted at applications where portability is beneficial, including those in wastewater and water; boats; utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and other trucks, etc, where anti-corrosion materials are also desirable. Each model is available with three bases: pedestal, socket (flush-mount), or wall-mount. The Aluma-Lite 500 weighs in...
