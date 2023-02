Beginning today, Monday, February 6 and continuing for approximately three months, weekdays only and weather permitting, temporary lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures will occur along a portion of Rivermont Avenue (between Norfolk Avenue and Elmwood Avenue) in order to accommodate a signal replacement project at the intersection of Rivermont Avenue and Boston Avenue by J.B. Moore, electrical contractors. A flagging operation will be in place as needed.

