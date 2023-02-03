A wanted Buena Vista man’s plan to trick the courts backfired yesterday resulting in a prolonged stay at Rappahannock Regional Jail. On February 2nd at approximately 9:05 a.m. General District Court was in session. Deputy R.W. Stamm Jr. was working security when the judge called the case of Eric Holloman, 31. Holloman was wanted out of Texas and was supposed to self-surrender before reporting back to General District Court. A man who identified himself as “the executor” was there to speak on Holloman’s behalf. It was the Commonwealth Attorney’s belief that the executor was in fact the wanted individual and informed the judge.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO