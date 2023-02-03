Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
thezebra.org
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
2 lucky Virginians win $50k in Powerball drawing
Over 52,000 people had winning tickets with smaller prizes. The Va. Lottery says no one has hit the jackpot yet, which has grown to $747 million
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in Virginia
Chinese New Year is celebrated throughout the United States by various groups interested in preserving the Chinese culture and heritage. The Chinese Lunar New Year for 2023 was on January 22, but events are held around that period to celebrate.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Hoya
Formerly Incarcerated Prepare for Employment with McCourt School Career Advisors
Previously incarcerated citizens in the Washington, D.C. area from Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) participated in an employment preparation program with career coaches at the McCourt School of Public Policy from August to December 2022. The McCourt Career Development team worked with 16 PJI students from the...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
fredericksburg.today
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford. The Stafford County Health Department confirmed that a gray and white colored, tabby cat collected on Jan 30, 2023 from the 400 block of Widewater Road was positive for rabies. The cat was under confinement with Stafford Animal Control when it became aggressive.
hstoday.us
Metro Transit Worker Fatally Shot While Protecting Commuters from Gunman
A Metro transit system employee in Washington, D.C., was shot dead while trying to protect commuters from a gunman on February 1. Robert Cunningham intervened to protect travelers at Potomac Avenue Station and became a victim of senseless gun violence. Mr. Cunningham was 64 years old and a mechanic in Metro’s power department. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
arlnow.com
Helicopter called in to search for armed robbery suspects on Columbia Pike
A pair of suspects, armed with a knife and a gun, robbed a man along Columbia Pike early Sunday, prompting an aerial search. The robbery was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Columbia Pike. “Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was exiting his parked vehicle...
iheart.com
BAMBI TANGLES WITH TRAFFIC: Deer Narrowly Avoids Being Hit By Cars
In Fairfax County, Virginia, a deer leapt onto the highway and narrowly avoided traffic on Interstate 66. Police were called to the scene, but are unaware how long the deer was trapped between the barriers. Animal Protection was informed and rescued the deer safe and sound. Click HERE to check out the street cam video!
Road reopens after truck collides with train in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police say a portion of a roadway in Prince William County was temporarily closed following a crash involving a train and a truck Monday night. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
staffordsheriff.com
Not so Self Surrender
A wanted Buena Vista man’s plan to trick the courts backfired yesterday resulting in a prolonged stay at Rappahannock Regional Jail. On February 2nd at approximately 9:05 a.m. General District Court was in session. Deputy R.W. Stamm Jr. was working security when the judge called the case of Eric Holloman, 31. Holloman was wanted out of Texas and was supposed to self-surrender before reporting back to General District Court. A man who identified himself as “the executor” was there to speak on Holloman’s behalf. It was the Commonwealth Attorney’s belief that the executor was in fact the wanted individual and informed the judge.
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
Comments / 0