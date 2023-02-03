ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines

• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
VIRGINIA STATE
thezebra.org

Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood

Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
DUMFRIES, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
GAINESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford

Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford. The Stafford County Health Department confirmed that a gray and white colored, tabby cat collected on Jan 30, 2023 from the 400 block of Widewater Road was positive for rabies. The cat was under confinement with Stafford Animal Control when it became aggressive.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
hstoday.us

Metro Transit Worker Fatally Shot While Protecting Commuters from Gunman

A Metro transit system employee in Washington, D.C., was shot dead while trying to protect commuters from a gunman on February 1. Robert Cunningham intervened to protect travelers at Potomac Avenue Station and became a victim of senseless gun violence. Mr. Cunningham was 64 years old and a mechanic in Metro’s power department. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

BAMBI TANGLES WITH TRAFFIC: Deer Narrowly Avoids Being Hit By Cars

In Fairfax County, Virginia, a deer leapt onto the highway and narrowly avoided traffic on Interstate 66. Police were called to the scene, but are unaware how long the deer was trapped between the barriers. Animal Protection was informed and rescued the deer safe and sound. Click HERE to check out the street cam video!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Not so Self Surrender

A wanted Buena Vista man’s plan to trick the courts backfired yesterday resulting in a prolonged stay at Rappahannock Regional Jail. On February 2nd at approximately 9:05 a.m. General District Court was in session. Deputy R.W. Stamm Jr. was working security when the judge called the case of Eric Holloman, 31. Holloman was wanted out of Texas and was supposed to self-surrender before reporting back to General District Court. A man who identified himself as “the executor” was there to speak on Holloman’s behalf. It was the Commonwealth Attorney’s belief that the executor was in fact the wanted individual and informed the judge.
STAFFORD, VA

