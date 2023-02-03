Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't been easy for the Golden State Warriors, who started the campaign with big hopes, but as the games went by, their level didn't look like the one from the team that beat everybody to become the 2022 NBA champions. The offseason fight between Jordan Poole...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Yardbarker
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Yardbarker
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Yardbarker
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James achieved arguably the greatest individual accomplishment in the history of the NBA. The 19-time NBA All-Star has now passed Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar...
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for one reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Comments / 0