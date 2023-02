The Sunray Lady Cats defeated the West Texas High Lady Comanches 57-53 Tuesday, Jan. 31. Sunray clinched a playoff berth Friday, Jan 27 with its victory over the Sanford-Fritch Eagles 59-56 but show no signs of slowing down before the postseason.

The Lady Comanches led most of the game but the fourth quarter was all Sunray as they scored 30 points to steal the victory away.