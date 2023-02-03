Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time

Oncor crews assess the area while working to restore power in Tyler during an April 2022 winter storm. Kenny Rigsby/Courtesy File

Oncor has provided restoration time estimates for some areas across the region, but not Smith County. However, the number of homes without power had decreased by the thousands by late Friday as crews worked through the night to restore power.

This week, at least 40,000 of Oncor’s customers in the county were affected by power outages. As of 3 p.m. Friday, about 12,000 residents in the county remained without power. By 11:30 p.m. that night, thousands more homes saw their power restored but over 3,500 were still in the dark.