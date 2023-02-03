Read full article on original website
Club provides support for neurodiverse students at CSU
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Going out on your own and heading off to college can be intimidating. "You're not with your parents. You're not with the things that make you comfortable and when you have a learning difference that's magnified by like ten," said Anna Higgins, sophomore at Colorado State University.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Fort Morgan is poised to see tourism skyrocket. That could be good for Sterling, too.
The selection of Fort Morgan as the site of the second season of HGTV’s Home Town Takeover show could reap benefits for its sister city, Sterling, according to Media Logic Radio marketing specialist Alicia Ionnone. Ionnone led a discussion at Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Roundtable on...
Colorado cities among worst places for football fans nationwide
Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great. A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21...
cuindependent.com
CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting
The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
Fort Morgan Times
Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU
Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
90-year-old chef, Holocaust survivor still serving up fresh meals in Wheat Ridge
"My mother lost all of her family in Germany," Bert told me, while recounting his eventual emigration from Europe to America. "She had a family of 13 brothers and sisters - all gone."
Colorado Sunshine: While Denver's frigid winter keeps our golf clubs stored away, there is hope
While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope. City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe." At this point, maybe is a win. Other...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
Five new Buffs that Colorado fans need to watch out for in 2023
There are a lot of new faces in Boulder that will be making plays in 2023
The Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip Bailey
Denver native Philip Bailey, early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, went on to win 7 Grammy Awards, and places in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 1984 duet with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover," won an MTV Video Music Award and earned a Grammy nomination.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
tourcounsel.com
Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado
The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church
Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
