Eaton, CO

9NEWS

Club provides support for neurodiverse students at CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Going out on your own and heading off to college can be intimidating. "You're not with your parents. You're not with the things that make you comfortable and when you have a learning difference that's magnified by like ten," said Anna Higgins, sophomore at Colorado State University.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cuindependent.com

CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU

Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
Rick Zand

Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip Bailey

Denver native Philip Bailey, early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, went on to win 7 Grammy Awards, and places in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 1984 duet with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover," won an MTV Video Music Award and earned a Grammy nomination.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado

The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church

Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
DENVER, CO

