Guest
4d ago
Socialism at its finest. Inslee thinks he is above the law. He thinks he can take away our constitutional rights. This is a very dangerous, dangerous, slippery thought process.
Reply
22
Barb Thompson
4d ago
so what a lame brain idea. how much will it cost tax payers for the government to track who voted and who didn't. looks like they are trying to make this country socialist/communist .
Reply(2)
20
Bob Smith
4d ago
And didn't they also just rule recently free Id's for everyone? And didn't I say they'd use this to cheat on voting? Hmmmm. Almost as if they're predictable with their rediculous games.
Reply
12
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Republicans argue proposed bill for ballot change would ensure election integrity
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to increase trustworthiness in elections, Republican lawmakers in Olympia proposed legislation last Wednesday that would add a 16-digit code to each Washington ballot that voters could then use to look up who they voted for. House Bill 1708 would require each county auditor...
Tri-City Herald
WA Attorney General’s Office defends use of ‘legislative privilege’ by state lawmakers
The Washington state Attorney General’s Office is contending that state lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public under a legislative privilege exemption, court filings from Monday show. “Defendants are immune from being required to produce certain records under Article II, Section 17 of the Washington Constitution,”...
Schmick Says Farmers Should be Reimbursed for Washington State's Cap-and-Trade Failure
OLYMPIA - 'The state made a promise. They failed. They should be on the hook for that failure, not the farmers,' said Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's cap-and-trade proposal passed the Legislature in 2021, he and many of the Democrat lawmakers who endorsed his plan assured the agriculture community that fuels used in the production and transport of agriculture products would be exempt.
Washington lawmakers look to recruit, retain more law enforcement officers this session
OLYMPIA — Legislators have spent the first few weeks of the year in conversations on a number of controversial public safety concerns, such as the state's drug possession law or vehicle pursuits policy. One issue has some support from both sides: finding ways to address law enforcement workforce shortages.
New Legislation Takes Aim at Hidden Foster Care
A ProPublica-New York Times Magazine story exposed a system with few legal protections for families. A first-of-its-kind bill aims to provide parents with free counsel when child protection workers try to move their kids without going to court.
DC rolls out the State of the Union drink specials for Biden address
Watering holes around the District are preparing Tuesday for a uniquely inside-the-Beltway tradition: State of the Union viewing parties. Several bars and restaurants around Washington are getting ready to offer patrons a potentially boozy experience as President Biden delivers his address before a joint session of Congress. At Union Pub on Capitol Hill, Biden’s address…
q13fox.com
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
KXL
Proposed Bill In Washington State Would Pay Incarcerated Workers Minimum Wage
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers more money for doing their jobs. The Seattle Times reports state Rep. Tarra Simmons, of Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour.
How WA State lawmakers should address the anesthesia “staffing crisis.” | Opinion
Here’s a different take on the debate over anesthesia care in Washington state. | Guest Opinion
Washington AG's office ignored legal counsel on police database
(The Center Square) – Last year, a Law Enforcement Data Collection Advisory Group for Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office unanimously adopted a list of recommendations for a police database program, all of which were approved by Ferguson. Among those recommendations is a pilot program “feasibility study” for a data archive of police use-of-force incident recordings made by the public, a concept Ferguson’s own attorneys warned in emails obtained by The Center Square is fraught with legal problems. ...
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
Racist covenants kept families of color from building generational wealth. This bill aims to offset that
OLYMPIA, Wash. — For decades in the 20th century, developers could restrict who could live in neighborhoods. Phrases barring owners “other than the white race… except servants” were commonly placed in homeowner covenants. While that practice was outlawed in 1968, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said the...
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
kpq.com
Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards
Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
Chronicle
How a Washington Bill Could Help Caregiver Shortage Ahead of ‘Silver Tsunami’
To become certified, prospective home care workers in Washington must be tested on what they’ve learned in their 75 required hours of training. But many face challenges even before they get to the test — a would-be caregiver might have to drive several hours to a site at a scheduled time they didn’t choose.
Dispute: Would a Washington Road Usage Charge be ‘regressive’?
(The Center Square) – Would a new vehicle tax on miles traveled be a “regressive” tax on lower income Washingtonians or would it force the more well-off to pay more? A recent report by the Washington State Transportation Commission raises these questions. In 2019, the WSTC was directed by the state legislature to “assess the potential impacts of RUC on underserved communities, including communities of color, low-income households, vulnerable populations,...
KIMA TV
A look at new gun laws proposed in Washington's Legislature this session
WASHINGTON — The Washington state Legislature is expected to tackle several bills this session centered around firearms in an effort to reduce gun violence. Some of the bills being proposed include HB 1240, which renews the call for a ban on sales of military-style assault weapons. There's also HB 1144, which enhances requirements for firearm purchasing and transferring.
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
