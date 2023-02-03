ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 44

Guest
4d ago

Socialism at its finest. Inslee thinks he is above the law. He thinks he can take away our constitutional rights. This is a very dangerous, dangerous, slippery thought process.

Reply
22
Barb Thompson
4d ago

so what a lame brain idea. how much will it cost tax payers for the government to track who voted and who didn't. looks like they are trying to make this country socialist/communist .

Reply(2)
20
Bob Smith
4d ago

And didn't they also just rule recently free Id's for everyone? And didn't I say they'd use this to cheat on voting? Hmmmm. Almost as if they're predictable with their rediculous games.

Reply
12
Related
Big Country News

Schmick Says Farmers Should be Reimbursed for Washington State's Cap-and-Trade Failure

OLYMPIA - 'The state made a promise. They failed. They should be on the hook for that failure, not the farmers,' said Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's cap-and-trade proposal passed the Legislature in 2021, he and many of the Democrat lawmakers who endorsed his plan assured the agriculture community that fuels used in the production and transport of agriculture products would be exempt.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

DC rolls out the State of the Union drink specials for Biden address

Watering holes around the District are preparing Tuesday for a uniquely inside-the-Beltway tradition: State of the Union viewing parties. Several bars and restaurants around Washington are getting ready to offer patrons a potentially boozy experience as President Biden delivers his address before a joint session of Congress. At Union Pub on Capitol Hill, Biden’s address…
WASHINGTON, DC
q13fox.com

Bill would create Washington cannabis commission

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
WASHINGTON STATE
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Proposed Bill In Washington State Would Pay Incarcerated Workers Minimum Wage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers more money for doing their jobs. The Seattle Times reports state Rep. Tarra Simmons, of Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington AG's office ignored legal counsel on police database

(The Center Square) – Last year, a Law Enforcement Data Collection Advisory Group for Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office unanimously adopted a list of recommendations for a police database program, all of which were approved by Ferguson. Among those recommendations is a pilot program “feasibility study” for a data archive of police use-of-force incident recordings made by the public, a concept Ferguson’s own attorneys warned in emails obtained by The Center Square is fraught with legal problems. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards

Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
WENATCHEE, WA
The Center Square

Dispute: Would a Washington Road Usage Charge be ‘regressive’?

(The Center Square) – Would a new vehicle tax on miles traveled be a “regressive” tax on lower income Washingtonians or would it force the more well-off to pay more? A recent report by the Washington State Transportation Commission raises these questions. In 2019, the WSTC was directed by the state legislature to “assess the potential impacts of RUC on underserved communities, including communities of color, low-income households, vulnerable populations,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

A look at new gun laws proposed in Washington's Legislature this session

WASHINGTON — The Washington state Legislature is expected to tackle several bills this session centered around firearms in an effort to reduce gun violence. Some of the bills being proposed include HB 1240, which renews the call for a ban on sales of military-style assault weapons. There's also HB 1144, which enhances requirements for firearm purchasing and transferring.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy