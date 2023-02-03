Read full article on original website
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment
It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Residents not yet allowed to return to homes near site of fiery train derailment in Ohio
Residents of the Ohio village of East Palestine remain unable to return home after a controlled release Monday of a toxic chemical from cars that were part of a train derailment three days ago, Mayor Trent Conaway said during an evening news conference. An operation to drain vinyl chloride --...
ARK Basement Services Work to Solve Water Problems for Erie Residents: Giving you the Business
A basement can be a place to play, work out or even store items. But the lower level can also be a spot where water settles and potentially create damage. And when that happens, three brothers hope they can help. Working with dark, murky water is part of the job....
Erie Downtown Development Corporation Cuts Ribbon on Newly Built Parking Garage
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) cut the ribbon on its newly built parking garage on Tuesday morning. The parking garage is located on 5th & Peach St., where the former McDonald's was located. The new six-story addition will have 312 parking spaces. Daily spaces will be open and available...
Troopers Find 13 Dead Animals in Cruelty Investigation in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police found 13 dead animals after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. The investigation started Monday when troopers were called to Tidioute Enterprise Rd. in Southwest Township for a welfare check. Troopers said they found the resident in deplorable conditions with no running water or heat.
TSA Stops Centerville Man from Carrying Loaded Gun onto Flight at Erie Airport
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Centerville man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Monday at Erie International Airport. The .380 caliber gun, which was loaded with six bullets, was detected by X-ray inside a carry-on bag at the security checkpoint, according to TSA. The man faces...
Erie's Public Schools Consider Adding Metal Detector Screening for All Elementary Schools
After a student brought a gun to school and shot another student inside Erie High School last April, Erie's Public Schools moved quickly, in a matter of days, to add metal detectors at the entrances of all secondary schools. It was a safety improvement idea that quickly moved from the...
Want Some More Big Fish Stories?
On last Friday’s 'Last Word' segment, we talked about the excitement that was created in 1991 when a huge sturgeon was brought to shore from Lake Erie. For this episode, let's go further back in time when catching a sturgeon wasn't such a big deal. Let’s talk with Jerry Skrypzak. He is one of Erie's top authorities on fishing, past and present. In fact, he wrote a book about how important fishing has been to the city.
Erie PAL to Host First Annual Police Athletic League Ball
The Erie Police Athletic League (PAL) will be hosting its first annual Police Athletic League Ball on Saturday, February 25th. The ball will be held at the Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature Rasheda Ali, internationally know author, speaker, actress, Parkinson's...
Luther Memorial Academy Hosts Open House
Prospective families could get a look inside Luther Memorial Academy on Sunday for their open house. Parents and students could see the classrooms, library, chapel, and other rooms at their location on West 11th Street in Downtown Erie. Teachers were also on hand to answer questions about classes, courses, curriculum, sports and activities.
