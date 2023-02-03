ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Development Corporation Cuts Ribbon on Newly Built Parking Garage

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) cut the ribbon on its newly built parking garage on Tuesday morning. The parking garage is located on 5th & Peach St., where the former McDonald's was located. The new six-story addition will have 312 parking spaces. Daily spaces will be open and available...
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Find 13 Dead Animals in Cruelty Investigation in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police found 13 dead animals after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. The investigation started Monday when troopers were called to Tidioute Enterprise Rd. in Southwest Township for a welfare check. Troopers said they found the resident in deplorable conditions with no running water or heat.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

TSA Stops Centerville Man from Carrying Loaded Gun onto Flight at Erie Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Centerville man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Monday at Erie International Airport. The .380 caliber gun, which was loaded with six bullets, was detected by X-ray inside a carry-on bag at the security checkpoint, according to TSA. The man faces...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Want Some More Big Fish Stories?

On last Friday’s 'Last Word' segment, we talked about the excitement that was created in 1991 when a huge sturgeon was brought to shore from Lake Erie. For this episode, let's go further back in time when catching a sturgeon wasn't such a big deal. Let’s talk with Jerry Skrypzak. He is one of Erie's top authorities on fishing, past and present. In fact, he wrote a book about how important fishing has been to the city.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie PAL to Host First Annual Police Athletic League Ball

The Erie Police Athletic League (PAL) will be hosting its first annual Police Athletic League Ball on Saturday, February 25th. The ball will be held at the Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature Rasheda Ali, internationally know author, speaker, actress, Parkinson's...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Luther Memorial Academy Hosts Open House

Prospective families could get a look inside Luther Memorial Academy on Sunday for their open house. Parents and students could see the classrooms, library, chapel, and other rooms at their location on West 11th Street in Downtown Erie. Teachers were also on hand to answer questions about classes, courses, curriculum, sports and activities.
ERIE, PA

