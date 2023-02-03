Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
radio7media.com
Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
MAURY COUNTY’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC ALLIANCE HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO WELCOME, HIRE AND SUPPORT NEW RESIDENTS. “WE’RE READY” IS THE NAME OF THE INITIATIVE. IT’S DESIGNED TO ATTRACT WORKERS WHO WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYERS IN COLUMBIA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND SPRING HILL. THE CAMPAIGN WILL BE BASED ON STORYTELLING ABOUT MAURY COUNTY AND ITS PEOPLE AND INCLUDE ADVERTISING, OUTREACH EFFORTS AND A WEBSITE” MAURY IS READY DOT COM. MAURY COUNTY IS ONE OF TENNESSEE’S FASTEST GROWING COUNTIES.
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. ‘Crisis’ at DCS. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired...
Maury County barricade situation ends
An incident in Columbia ended after a man shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours Monday.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
James Cowan cleared in the Kaufman murder, but remains in custody
The jury acquitted James Cowan in the road rage shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman, but he faces more legal troubles. The U.S. attorney now plans to prosecute him on gun and drug charges in federal court.
tourcounsel.com
CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee
CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
WSMV
Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed. All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms...
Metro retirees caught in middle of Humana and VUMC dispute
The clock is ticking for health care coverage for some Metro government retirees and former employees who receive pensions.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll
Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
Alleged copper wire thief caught after series of burglaries at Nashville business
After a series of burglaries at an insulation supply company, Nashville police reportedly caught one of the suspected burglars with a large amount of copper wire stuffed in his backpack.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash
(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
wpln.org
Parking in Nashville is about to change
For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
Democratic lawmakers aim to create consequences for leaving guns inside cars
Democratic state lawmakers are discussing legislation to add consequences for anyone who leaves a gun unattended in their car, making it easy for a criminal to steal.
WSMV
Nashville road could be renamed to honor President Donald Trump
Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022. Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
Comments / 0