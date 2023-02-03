Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week For the Second Consecutive Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second consecutive Player of the Week honor for Lillard and his third this season.
NBA
Jaylen Brown leaves Celtics-Sixers game after colliding with Jayson Tatum
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum under the basket. Brown took an elbow on the left side of his face in the final minutes of the first half....
NBA
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/8/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 8, 2023. New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
NBA
Grizzlies snap three-game skid, 104-89, against Bulls
The Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) defeated the Chicago Bulls (26-28) 104-89 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak and Chicago’s three-game winning streak. Ja Morant led all players with 34 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks. Desmond Bane totaled 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Brandon Clarke posted his sixth double-double of the season off the bench behind 13 points and 13 rebounds, including a season-high 11 defensive rebounds.
NBA
David Duke Jr. Selected to Play in 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game During All-Star Weekend
BROOKLYN – The NBA G League announced today that Brooklyn Nets two-way guard David Duke Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. EST at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game features this season’s top NBA G League performers and will be televised live on NBA TV.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.08.23
FINAL FROM MEMPHIS: Memphis 104, Bulls 89 (Bulls: 26-28, 10-17 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 28 pts. Memphis: Morant : 34 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17. Memphis Clarke: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Memphis: Morant: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls registered only 39...
NBA
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA
Film Study: How Kyrie Irving fits with Dallas
Less than 48 hours after he reportedly asked for a trade, the Brooklyn Nets found a new home for Kyrie Irving, sending him and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and some future Draft picks. In Brooklyn, Irving was half of one of the best...
NBA
Pistons misfire from 3 as Tatum leads Celtics to win
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-99 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TROUBLE FROM THREE – The Pistons hung with a Boston team that brought the NBA’s best record (37-16) to Little Caesars Arena for a half despite being outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line. Then Jayson Tatum took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of his 34 points, and when the Pistons still couldn’t generate anything from the 3-point line their puncher’s chance appeared to land nothing but air. Yet after falling behind by 23 points late in the third quarter, they used Tatum’s brief absence to open the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run and eventually pull within six points. The big catalyst? After shooting 5 of 26 from the arc through three quarters, Killian Hayes hit three triples during the run. Ultimately, it was too much Tatum and too little perimeter punch that doomed the Pistons. They did a lot of things right – they limited their turnovers to nine and played good transition defense – but the differential from the 3-point line was a bridge too far. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points in the final home game before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, which has featured his name prominently in the rumor mill though there is unanimity that the Pistons are only willing to listen and have set a high bar for offers for him and their other versatile scoring veteran, Alec Burks.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy erupted on weekend vs. Lakers, Kings
After the best 48-hour span of Trey Murphy’s two-year NBA career, Pelicans head coach Willie Green described the forward’s potential in glowing terms this weekend. “Sky’s the limit for Trey,” Green said following Murphy’s 30-point outing in Sunday’s 136-104 rout over Sacramento. “He’s going to continue to get better. His game is going to continue to open up.”
NBA
A crown all his own: LeBron James gets NBA's all-time scoring mark his way
LOS ANGELES — Whenever tremors are felt in this understandably skittish town, folks do not stand tall and raise their cell phones to take video and yell “shoot.” Well, they might scream, and there was certainly that at precisely 8:57 p.m. on Tuesday, but not in horror.
NBA
In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability
The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
