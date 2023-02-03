Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one
Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
adventuresinatlanta.com
35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST
Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2023
On Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11 at Atlantic Station. Atlanta loves brunch, so we are putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Brunch Punch, beer, wine and seltzer. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will be $4 each paid directly to each restaurant.
'Come for the lemon pepper wings...but you can get creative, too': Georgia's Grammy formula
If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.
‘An amazing father, brother, friend’: Family mourns after club-owner dies in shooting
Michael Gidewon was an impactful person in Atlanta’s night life industry.
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
West Georgian
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show
Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brazen thief has been caught on surveillance video cameras, breaking into Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki in the Peoplestown Neighborhood of Southeast Atlanta. We’re told he took around $1,500 worth of alcohol not once, but three times within a 10-day timeframe. Owner,...
A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been
Hard to keep all the numbered buildings and buzzwords straight? Here’s a quick guide to what’s proposed, what’s underway, and what might have been. The post A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Inside look at the drive-thru of the future working to make the fast-food experience more efficient
You might have noticed a lot of restaurants that went drive-thru only during the pandemic never re-opened their indoor seating.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
atlantanewsfirst.com
World of Coca-Cola to offer discounted ticket admission through Feb. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World of Coca-Cola is offering discounted ticket prices through Feb. 12. World of Coca-Cola is offering a “Friends and Family Four-Pack” deal through Feb. 12, guests can purchase four general admission tickets for $50 total, a savings of $26. According to...
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
Yelp says users highly recommended its pastelitos and empanadas.
Atlanta Magazine
An unexpected garden room in the heart of Buckhead high-rises
Most high-rise homeowners covet top floors for city views, but this couple chose the ground level in order to create a lush courtyard surrounded by Buckhead’s skyline. Interior designer Bill Musso and his husband, Bryan Cooke, saw a concrete slab sometimes littered with debris and imagined possibilities. With the help of garden designer Alex Smith, they now enjoy an extra 3,200 square feet of outdoor living space, including nine trees.
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
Comments / 0