Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Magazine

In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one

Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST

Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2023

On Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11 at Atlantic Station. Atlanta loves brunch, so we are putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Brunch Punch, beer, wine and seltzer. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will be $4 each paid directly to each restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Come for the lemon pepper wings...but you can get creative, too': Georgia's Grammy formula

If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.
GEORGIA STATE
West Georgian

UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show

Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brazen thief has been caught on surveillance video cameras, breaking into Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki in the Peoplestown Neighborhood of Southeast Atlanta. We’re told he took around $1,500 worth of alcohol not once, but three times within a 10-day timeframe. Owner,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

World of Coca-Cola to offer discounted ticket admission through Feb. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World of Coca-Cola is offering discounted ticket prices through Feb. 12. World of Coca-Cola is offering a “Friends and Family Four-Pack” deal through Feb. 12, guests can purchase four general admission tickets for $50 total, a savings of $26. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

An unexpected garden room in the heart of Buckhead high-rises

Most high-rise homeowners covet top floors for city views, but this couple chose the ground level in order to create a lush courtyard surrounded by Buckhead’s skyline. Interior designer Bill Musso and his husband, Bryan Cooke, saw a concrete slab sometimes littered with debris and imagined possibilities. With the help of garden designer Alex Smith, they now enjoy an extra 3,200 square feet of outdoor living space, including nine trees.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
ATLANTA, GA

