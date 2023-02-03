Read full article on original website
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
ramblinwreck.com
Auburn Defeats Jackets, 5-2
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded its weekend with a 5-2 loss at Auburn. Tech went 1-2 in doubles play, just narrowly losing the doubles point. Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel made quick work of their match, blanking Auburn’s Murgett and Dobai 6-0. Doubles came down to the last match as both teams had earned a win. Elias Shokry and Keshav Chopra found themselves in a tough battle against Auburn’s Galka and Blaydes. The pairs were forced to play a tiebreak round after ending up in a 6-6 stalemate. Despite Tech’s efforts, Auburn won in a 7-6 [7-5] decision.
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech at NC State
There’s not much satisfaction in playing spoiler, but Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11 ACC) may have to settle for that role as they face some of the ACC’s NCAA Tournament hopefuls. North Carolina State (18-5, 8-4 ACC) didn’t figure to be in that conversation following a 11-21 season in...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Drops Tight Contest at NC State
Raleigh, N.C. – Miles Kelly led four Georgia Tech players in double figures, and the Yellow Jackets led as late as the under-4 media timeout of the second half, but NC State closed the game on a 12-3 spurt and claimed a 72-64 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball victory Saturday at PNC Arena.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes Auburn Invitational
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams have concluded two days of competition at the Auburn Invitational. Friday’s competition was highlighted by top performances in the women’s 50 free, women’s 100 fly, women’s 200 free, men’s 100 breast and the women’s and men’s 100 back.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Record Top Finishes at South Carolina
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams recorded several top three performances on the last day of competition at the South Carolina Invite. In the field events, Tech earned multiple successful performances. One standout for the Jackets was Jamir Gibson who placed second in the men’s shot put invite with a personal-best mark of 18.66 meters (61-2.75) and the men’s weight throw invite (17.98m/59-0).
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Tennis Cruises to Win Over Illinois, 6-1
URBANA, Ill. – Georgia Tech collected the doubles point and five singles wins on Friday afternoon to pocket a 6-1 victory over Illinois. In the Atkins Tennis Center, the Yellow Jackets won all six first sets to pave the way to victory and improve to 3-1 on the season.
ramblinwreck.com
Smith Wins Men's Mile at South Carolina
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams finished the first day of competition at the South Carolina with an individual victory and several personal-best times. Charlie Smith was a standout with Tech as he won the men’s mile with a time of 4:06.39. In the same event, Leif Andersen placed third (4:07.55, PR), Chris Cherono came in seventh (4:09.69, PR) and Myles Collins finished in 10th place (4:11.05, PR). In the women’s mile, Allie Walker finished 14th (5:03.76) while Gracie Marston (5:05.52, 16th) and Emma Geaney (5:10.12, 18th) ran personal-best times.
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
'Come for the lemon pepper wings...but you can get creative, too': Georgia's Grammy formula
If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.
Why Do Left-Wing Protesters Keep Getting Killed by Police?
On Jan. 18, a small army of Georgia state troopers entered Atlanta’s Weelaunee forest, long guns drawn, to end a months-long occupation by a group of “forest defenders”—and to clear the way for the urban warfare training camp known as “Cop City.” Within minutes, an indigenous protester was dead, felled by a police bullet. Law enforcement sources claim the officer acted in self-defense, but witnesses say the deceased was unarmed.It’s too soon to know what exactly went down, but however the facts shake out, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán joins a growing list of left-wing dissidents killed by police at (or...
Riverwood inducts three alumni into Distinguished Alumni Program
Riverwood International Charter School inducted three alumni, Courtenay Collins, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Gabriel Sterling, into the Riverwood Distinguished Alumni Program on Jan. 27. The program, in its second year, is designed to recognize notable alumni who have established themselves professionally and have brought Riverwood honor through their achievements, according to a release from the school. […] The post Riverwood inducts three alumni into Distinguished Alumni Program appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta
Proctor, Tanyard, Clear, and Intrenchment creeks all begin downtown and flow out from the city like spokes—west, north, east, and south. The creeks predate the railroads and highways that have nearly buried them, but their exact sources remain a mystery. The post The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
Yelp says users highly recommended its pastelitos and empanadas.
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
kentuckytoday.com
NAMB Leadership Institute offers pastors direct coaching, encouragement
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Dozens of pastors came together Jan. 24-25 for a two-day coaching session through the North American Mission Board’s (NAMB) Leadership Institute. The twice annual event provides in-person time for pastors and coaches who are participating in year-round cohorts with eight to twelve other pastors led by a more tenured pastor.
Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools
If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools. Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
