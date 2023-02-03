ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mammovan in western Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Memories of an Alpine County hero

They said his heart was two sizes too big. Or at least, that is the message that came to me, passed on from staff at the hospital to relatives and friends, being reinterpreted by each person. The bottom-line was that he had a near-death experience out on a boat on Silver Lake and had been transported to a hospital just across the Alpine County border for triple bypass surgery.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe

RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Smith and River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy explains hike in energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is providing an explanation for the spike in energy costs. In an email sent out to customers on Monday, the energy company said the higher prices could be attributed to natural gas prices, which they say have increased nearly one-and a half times in the past 12 months.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

CHP Truckee announces chain controls

SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

A & K Earth Movers calls for subcontractors

A & K Earth Movers, Inc. requests subcontractor and supplier quotes from all qualified subcontractors. and suppliers including MBE, DBE, WBE, DVBE, SBE, SBDE, UDBE, and SMBE on the following project:. PROJECT NAME: Fallon Lagoon Expansion Project. LOCATION: Fallon, Nevada. BID DATE: February 21, 2023, 10:00 AM. A & K...
FALLON, NV
FOX Reno

Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV

