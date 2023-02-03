Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
KOLO TV Reno
Mammovan in western Nevada this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
Record-Courier
Memories of an Alpine County hero
They said his heart was two sizes too big. Or at least, that is the message that came to me, passed on from staff at the hospital to relatives and friends, being reinterpreted by each person. The bottom-line was that he had a near-death experience out on a boat on Silver Lake and had been transported to a hospital just across the Alpine County border for triple bypass surgery.
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
2news.com
Power restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, February. The cause of the outage is under investigation. If you...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe
RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy explains hike in energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is providing an explanation for the spike in energy costs. In an email sent out to customers on Monday, the energy company said the higher prices could be attributed to natural gas prices, which they say have increased nearly one-and a half times in the past 12 months.
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
KOLO TV Reno
Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
thefallonpost.org
A & K Earth Movers calls for subcontractors
A & K Earth Movers, Inc. requests subcontractor and supplier quotes from all qualified subcontractors. and suppliers including MBE, DBE, WBE, DVBE, SBE, SBDE, UDBE, and SMBE on the following project:. PROJECT NAME: Fallon Lagoon Expansion Project. LOCATION: Fallon, Nevada. BID DATE: February 21, 2023, 10:00 AM. A & K...
FOX Reno
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
mynews4.com
Sparks Police arrest registered felon for possessing guns, illegal contraband
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police Department officers on the graveyard team arrested a man after he was found to be in possession of firearms and illegal contraband. Sparks Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The...
OnlyInYourState
This Charming Bed And Breakfast In Virginia City, Nevada, Is Worthy Of Your Bucket List
Visitors come to the small, historic town of Virginia City, Nevada, to feel as though they’ve traveled back in time. This legendary area gives visitors a taste of Nevada’s Wild West of the 19th century- with its saloon-style buildings and history as a frontier town, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve stepped right into 1859.
2news.com
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Missing Woman
Ericka Kay Weigle was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City. Erica was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
