FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
St. Charles residents will vote final two candidates for mayor
St. Charles residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide the top two mayoral candidates who will move forward to a general election in April.
FOX2now.com
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion. St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home …. New changes in the...
Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring fair
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The new Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills is hiring full-time and part-time positions ahead of their opening. The retailer will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The shop is looking to hire 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across their departments.
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
KMOV
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
KMOV
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri. The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these counties:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Lawrence, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Newton, Mo. Oregon, Mo. Ozark, Mo.
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
