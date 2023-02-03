ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring fair

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The new Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills is hiring full-time and part-time positions ahead of their opening. The retailer will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The shop is looking to hire 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across their departments.
St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday

DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri. The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these counties:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Lawrence, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Newton, Mo. Oregon, Mo. Ozark, Mo.
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month

MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
