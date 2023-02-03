Read full article on original website
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
KULR8
Bureau of Indian Affairs helps Rosebud County Sheriff's Office with DUI driver
FORSYTH, Mont. - The Bureau of Indian Affairs helped the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office with a DUI driver who would not stop. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on the south end of the county. Eventually, the driver came to a stop in a ditch and...
KULR8
Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Rosebud County
FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.
