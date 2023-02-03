ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles City, MT

KULR8

Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Rosebud County

FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT

