San Francisco Examiner
Should my neighbor pay for my new gutters?
"During the recent atmospheric river storms, branches from my neighbor’s tree fell into my yard, causing some damage to my gutters. I don’t know what to do or how to handle this situation. Will I have to pay to repair the gutters, or does my neighbor have to pay to have them fixed for me?"
San Francisco Examiner
In Big Sur, living with nature's beauty but trapped by its fury
BIG SUR, Calif. — Under cover of darkness, John Handy edged his Chevy Silverado as far south as he was allowed, contemplating escape. To his right, the Pacific lapped at the jagged coastline. To his left, the steep hillside loomed precariously over Highway 1, threatening to cascade down once more after having already buried much of the road during relentless winter storms that pounded California.
