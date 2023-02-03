Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Related
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MassLive.com
MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says
After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
wgbh.org
Mattapan, Norwood communities look for progress following arrest in Tyler Lawrence’s death
Community members are asking for systemic changes following the tragic death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, a Norwood teen who was shot and killed while visiting his grandparents in Mattapan on Jan. 29. Kenya Beaman, the city’s community engagement liaison for Mattapan, says local residents are desperate for resources to help...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native Alan Shepard walked on the moon 52 years ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fifty-two years ago Sunday, Derry native Alan Shepard walked on the moon while on the Apollo 14 mission on Feb. 5, 1971. Shepard was the commander of the mission that launched on a Saturn V rocket. Stuart Roosa and Edgar Mitchell were also on board. Shepard...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job
New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
BC Heights
Pipes Burst Across Campus Due to Arctic Blast
By the time Haraden Bottomley and his roommates woke up in their Mod Saturday morning, none of their showers were turning on. “We were like, ‘That’s pretty strange,’” Bottomley, MCAS ’23, said. “And then we realized that only cold water was coming out of our bathroom sinks and then no water out of our kitchen sink at all, so we’re like, ‘Ah, pipes are frozen.’”
Comments / 0