Read full article on original website
Related
herdzone.com
Marshall Softball Set to Embark on 2023 Season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – The Marshall softball team opens the 2023 season at the Florida Spring Games this weekend in Leesburg, Fla. The three-day tournament begins Friday with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch with Portland State. The Thundering Herd will also meet Colgate while facing Butler twice in its opening weekend. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-win season in 2022.
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Drops Close Contest to Penn State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team (3-1) fell in a narrow 4-3 decision to the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3) on Saturday afternoon at the 7827 Tennis Center. "College tennis nowadays, everyone is good," Herd tennis head coach John Mercer said. "We did a good job at...
herdzone.com
Herd Men's Hoops Falls at Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) fell on the road, 77-67, to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana. "They wanted it more earlier than we did," Herd men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni said....
herdzone.com
Surging Herd Rallies Again to Extend Streak
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Out of every timeout, the Marshall women's basketball team chants in unison the word, "Together!" Together, the Herd (14-9, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference) has won five in a row, defeating Georgia State (10-15, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference), 50-45. 1,186 saw Marshall rally from a 16-point second half deficit to win in the team's annual Sweetheart Clinic game.
Comments / 0