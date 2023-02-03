BlockFi sued the business over the whereabouts of over 55 million Robinhood shares. Emergent Fidelity Technologies filed for Chapter 11 in the same court as FTX. The Antigua and Barbuda-based holding firm Emergent Fidelity Technologies, owned by Sam Bankman Fried, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Documents filed on 3 February reveal that Emergent Fidelity Technologies voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

