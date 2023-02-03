Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
BlockFi sued the business over the whereabouts of over 55 million Robinhood shares. Emergent Fidelity Technologies filed for Chapter 11 in the same court as FTX. The Antigua and Barbuda-based holding firm Emergent Fidelity Technologies, owned by Sam Bankman Fried, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Documents filed on 3 February reveal that Emergent Fidelity Technologies voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
