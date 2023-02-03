ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Founder of ‘Balloon Lab’ Denver Creates Game Day Décor for GDC

Are you looking for fun, celebratory décor, that’ll elevate any event experience, whether it be a baby shower, birthday party, or engagement soiree? Look no further than ‘Balloon Lab’ in Denver! It’s the week of the big football game, and ‘Balloon Lab’ dressed our Great Day Colorado set to the 10’s, showcasing each teams colors in a show-stopping display.
DENVER, CO
Denver Dog Featured in ‘2023 Puppy Bowl’: Meet Rosie

This weekend is going to be filled with loads of football and some tail wagging fun too! Along with the big game comes the 2023 ‘Puppy Bowl’ and this year, puppies from right here Colorado will be featured!. The local pups are named Rosie, Avalanche, Gumdrop, and Turtle,...
DENVER, CO
Denver on the hook for lodging after water main break

Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street.
DENVER, CO
Cold temperatures to return to Colorado mid-February

It has been a cold and snowy winter so far in Denver. Luckily, the city has had a break from cold weather to kick off February, but these mild temperatures might not last much longer.
DENVER, CO
Fire damages house in Fort Collins

An investigation is underway into a damaging fire at a Fort Collins house.
FORT COLLINS, CO
2023 DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE PRESENTED BY BELLCO

Celebrate the luck of the Irish! Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 for an annual Denver tradition. The 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Come celebrate the luck of the Irish as the streets downtown are filled with Irish attitude and grand displays that pay tribute to the Emerald Isle with the largest parade west of the Mississippi.
DENVER, CO
Nursing student undergoing 4th round of chemo

Chevy McGee wants to be an oncology nurse. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
Families displaced after Denver apartment fire

Around 30 people were forced out of their homes after a fire at apartments near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
Zerorez Denver Carpet Cleaning

This is a sponsored segment by Zerorez Denver. Zerorez uses a patented and proprietary technology to clean your carpets, upholstery, and much more. It’s a three-step process that doesn’t use soaps or harsh chemicals. Zerorez eliminates mold and bacteria. It’s science put to work in your home or office!
DENVER, CO
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center.
BOULDER, CO
Denver weather: 50s before cold front, snow chance

Denver's weather will turn cooler with a chance of snow Wednesday into Thursday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park.
COLORADO STATE
Motion filed for neuropsychological exam for suspected King Soopers shooter

Prosecutors say suspect, Ahmaad Alissa, is not cooperating with his care.
DENVER, CO
Woman raising money for her service dog

Bailey the service dog is in need of some help. Shaul Turner reports.
COLORADO STATE
Plan to create low-rent housing for teachers

The Douglas County Board of Education is working on a plan that would create low-rent housing options for teachers and staff in order to keep them in the district. Kristen Chapman reports.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Greeley deadly hit-and-run

Witnesses reported the pedestrian being hit while on the cross walk.
GREELEY, CO
Driver runs after rolling vehicle, hitting pedestrian

Police in Aurora are investigating after a driver ran from the scene of a rollover crash that hurt a pedestrian on Montview Boulevard.
AURORA, CO
DA asks for exam of King Soopers shooting suspect

Prosecutors say the man accused in the King Soopers mass shooting is not cooperating with his care and they want to know whether he's incompetent.
DENVER, CO
All CSP officers now have body cameras

All 725 Colorado State Patrol troopers are now trained and wear body camera while on patrol.
DENVER, CO

