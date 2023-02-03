Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Class 2A Football: Frankston's Jared Cook, Beckville's J'Koby Williams highlight all-state honorees
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Frankston’s Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season. Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and...
247Sports
Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
fox44news.com
Waco High School holds Signing Day ceremony
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Three Waco Lions are now ready to head to college to continue their athletic careers, as they signed their NLI’s on Friday. Ulissa Rivas signed to play softball at Bethany College, Faith Watson signed to play basketball at McPherson College and Darren Paul signed to play football at Oklahoma Panhandle State.
KWTX
Baylor University settles with student who sued after slipping, falling during Feb. 2021 ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University has reached a settlement with a former student who sued the school after he slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm. Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, was seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit. Judge Vicki Menard of...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
KWTX
Driver arrested after car collides with church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
KLTV
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
fox44news.com
Man charged with making firearm threats
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
KWTX
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
fox44news.com
Owens-Brockway laying off 90 employees in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st. The same plant went through layoffs in 2019. The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas...
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Weekly Devotional: Give Me That Old Time Religion
In the early days of my ministry I was a small town pastor in the hills of North Carolina. I had been asked to come preach at a revival in a little country church out in the woods. The only way to get to the church was through a winding farm road which ended in a gravel lot that served as parking for the congregation. One of the songs that was played by the church pianist was “Give me that old time religion.” Folks clapped their hands and sang in all sorts of keys and at the end a loud “AMEN” was cried! There seemed to be an expression of desire to return to the simplest form of Christianity, or the “good ol’ days” of the early church.
Comments / 0