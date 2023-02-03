VERMONT (WTEN) – As of Feb. 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs. CFLs use 75% less energy than traditional light bulbs and can last up to six times longer, according to Earth911, an online recycling and conservation source. However, they contain roughly 4 milligrams of mercury per bulb, on average.

VERMONT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO