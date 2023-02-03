ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

5280 Beer Can Art

There are no shortage of breweries in Colorado! Now one entrepreneur is taking empty beer cans and turning them into treasure. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi caught up with Aaron Jaramillo the owner of 5280 Beer Can Art.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Cold temperatures to return to Colorado mid-February

It has been a cold and snowy winter so far in Denver. Luckily, the city has had a break from cold weather to kick off February, but these mild temperatures might not last much longer. Cold temperatures to return to Colorado mid-February. It has been a cold and snowy winter...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

All CSP officers now have body cameras

All 725 Colorado State Patrol troopers are now trained and wear body camera while on patrol. All 725 Colorado State Patrol troopers are now trained and wear body camera while on patrol. Denver weather: Sunny before late snow showers. Denver and the Front Range will have sunny skies for most...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

How to help Turkey after the earthquake

Alex Rose has a few tips on how to help those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Alex Rose has a few tips on how to help those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, Snow chance Wednesday, …. Denver’s weather will stay...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Coloradans struggling with Adderall shortage

Joey Quinn, who has ADHD and autism, depends on Adderall to help him with his daily routine. Kim Posey reports. Joey Quinn, who has ADHD and autism, depends on Adderall to help him with his daily routine. Kim Posey reports. Home fully engulfed in flames in Evergreen. Crews responded to...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Beloved cyclist's bike stolen

The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. Artists chosen to install new art at Denver airport. Three artists were selected to create new art installations for the Denver International Airport. Club Q hero...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vermont to become first state to ban CFL lightbulb sales

VERMONT (WTEN) – As of Feb. 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs. CFLs use 75% less energy than traditional light bulbs and can last up to six times longer, according to Earth911, an online recycling and conservation source. However, they contain roughly 4 milligrams of mercury per bulb, on average.
VERMONT STATE
KDVR.com

IRS urges Colorado taxpayers to delay filing

(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers, including those in Colorado, who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. “There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,”...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Polis pushes plan to reduce utility bills

Gov. Jared Polis said he's taking action to help avoid another round of rising utility bills. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Gov. Jared Polis said he's taking action to help avoid another round of rising utility bills. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Snow for some on Wednesday. Denver’s weather will turn cooler...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy