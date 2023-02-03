Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Denver Dog Featured in ‘2023 Puppy Bowl’: Meet Rosie
This weekend is going to be filled with loads of football and some tail wagging fun too! Along with the big game comes the 2023 ‘Puppy Bowl’ and this year, puppies from right here Colorado will be featured!. The local pups are named Rosie, Avalanche, Gumdrop, and Turtle,...
Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley
All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
KDVR.com
Local Boutique ‘Rosy Rings Studio’ Creates Unique Floral Pressed Cards for Valentines Day
Are you looking for fun ways to create something special for your loved ones this Valentines Day? Well, it’s time to think outside the box, and one local boutique is helping community members do exactly that! ‘Rosy Rings Studio,’ allows folks to come into their space, and make unique, floral pressed cards that are perfect for any sentimental gift. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang took to the studio in Denver to design a card of her own.
Westword
Golden Goes to the Dogs: About 3,000 Golden Retrievers Gather for Annual Event
Not every dog gets to have its day, but on February 4, about 3,000 golden retrievers — along with a few golden wannabes (we're looking at you, Bernese mountain dogs) — got theirs at the third Goldens in Golden, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in this small, charm-filled city in Colorado's foothills.
KDVR.com
Terra Bluffs: New Senior Living Community in Parker, CO
This is a sponsored segment by Terra Bluffs. Parker will soon be home to one of the newest senior living community centers of its kind. They plan to open in May 2023 and are starting to enroll new residents now!. They’re raising the bar for senior living. Terra Bluffs will...
KDVR.com
Zerorez Denver Carpet Cleaning
This is a sponsored segment by Zerorez Denver. Zerorez uses a patented and proprietary technology to clean your carpets, upholstery, and much more. It’s a three-step process that doesn’t use soaps or harsh chemicals. Zerorez eliminates mold and bacteria. It’s science put to work in your home or office!
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
KDVR.com
Woman raising money for her service dog
Bailey the service dog is in need of some help. Shaul Turner reports. Bailey the service dog is in need of some help. Shaul Turner reports. The governor is planning on working on a reduction in price for next winter. Suspect charged in Arvada officer death. The incident began with...
KDVR.com
A fish in need is a friend indeed
All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs. All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs. How to help after the earthquake...
KDVR.com
Founder of ‘Balloon Lab’ Denver Creates Game Day Décor for GDC
Are you looking for fun, celebratory décor, that’ll elevate any event experience, whether it be a baby shower, birthday party, or engagement soiree? Look no further than ‘Balloon Lab’ in Denver! It’s the week of the big football game, and ‘Balloon Lab’ dressed our Great Day Colorado set to the 10’s, showcasing each teams colors in a show-stopping display.
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
KDVR.com
Developers apply to rezone bighorn sheep habitat
The city council in Colorado Springs is set to vote on a development plan that would rezone an area where bighorn sheep live. The city council in Colorado Springs is set to vote on a development plan that would rezone an area where bighorn sheep live. Report: How wildfires affected...
Fire near Sloans Lake sends smoke into neighborhood early Monday morning
A fire near Sloans Lake put a lot of smoke into the Denver neighborhood early Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene near 17th and Zenobia about 5:30 a.m.Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire that was burning near a shed. No injuries were reported.What started the fire is being investigated.
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
KDVR.com
2023 DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE PRESENTED BY BELLCO
Celebrate the luck of the Irish! Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 for an annual Denver tradition. The 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Come celebrate the luck of the Irish as the streets downtown are filled with Irish attitude and grand displays that pay tribute to the Emerald Isle with the largest parade west of the Mississippi.
KDVR.com
10 families displaced after fire
The fire rendered the homes uninhabitable. Joshua Short reports. The fire rendered the homes uninhabitable. Joshua Short reports. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain at the gas pump is getting worse. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular fuel...
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
Diabetic man missing 3 weeks, family devastated
It's been three weeks since 35-year-old Rickey Airth was last seen, and his family said they've exhausted all efforts.
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
